Mirage Of Support

PLP Nominating - the art of creating a mirage by lumping a number of candidates into one event and creating an image of a considerable support.

Editor - 16 candidates of which the most were all front line Cabinet Ministers - the Prime Minister on his own should have attracted 2000 supporters except the reality is he is known today not to be very popular - fact miraging works well to perceive you have a large number of supporters.

Of course we cannot forget the parking lot of their HQ on Farrington Road is small anyway.

This is borne out by the very few hits the PLP gets on their Facebook posting,

Crime - are we at war as the respected ex-Police Deputy Commissioner suggests? Are we dealing with crime incorrectly as the aspiring ex-Deputy Commissioner candidate for election suggests?

Do we need extraordinary powers to the Police as the Leader of that party says?

None of the above are relevant - if those arrested for these horrendous violent murders were to be locked up and kept locked up till their trial we would reduce the carnage immediately.

The Commissioner of Police has been saying this for along time. Are we deaf?

Editor - 50 years ago we started down this road and today we are harvesting the inevitable - Dr Tim McCartney warned us but we chose to have the babies - break up the Family - promote single motherhood as the norm and totally deny the inevitable consequences. We enslaved ourselves.

We fool ourselves that It is Better and We are the best little country- 11 murders in 22-days says it all ... it might be hell in The Bahamas?

