Plp Chairman: Picking Pintard Is Poor Leadership

BRADLEY Roberts has called the Free National Movement’s ratification of former Chairman and Senator Michael Pintard “another demonstration of the poor leadership and judgment” of FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the PLP chairman said Mr Pintard cannot be described as a political newcomer “having lost twice.”

Mr Pintard was one of five election candidates ratified by the FNM on Monday night. He will represent the FNM in Marco City in Grand Bahama.

This came nearly a year after he resigned as FNM senator and party chairman due to concerns over his involvement in an investigation that uncovered an alleged murder-for-hire plot allegedly orchestrated by Lyford Cay resident Peter Nygard.

Mr Nygard is an admitted benefactor of the PLP.

“His questionable character and judgment makes Pintard unfit for the high and honourable office he aspires to,” Mr Roberts said yesterday.

“Simply put, Michael Pintard is a bad choice and the good people of Marco City do not deserve this albatross and embarrassment around their necks.

“Equally as unfit for leadership is Dr Hubert Minnis who agreed to this ratification. Minnis was also compromised in this sordid affair as these (alleged) ‘criminals’ and ‘gangsters’ are well known to him, having brought him gifts of fish at his home on multiple occasions.”

According to court documents filed in support of the allegations last year, two professed gang members Livingston “Toggie” Bullard and Wilser “Bullard” Davilma were allegedly hired by Mr Nygard to commit crimes against those who were opposed to him.

Mr Pintard helped Save the Bays, an environmental organisation, in their investigation. An audio clip of Mr Pintard discussing payment for the two men in exchange for their information was circulated shortly after the court documents were filed.

A controversy erupted over his involvement in the matter and he resigned last March. On the day of Mr Pintard’s resignation, Dr Minnis revealed to The Tribune that he met with Bullard three times at his home, and was brought fish by the man on several occasions. He said the two did not discuss Mr Nygard, however Bullard did tell him that he had a warning for Mr Pintard.

Dr Minnis was adamant that he did not know of the allegations against Mr Nygard until The Tribune published them last March.

While the PLP has sought to use the matter as a weapon against Dr Minnis and the FNM, according to affidavits filed in court, Bullard and Davilma have claimed to have a relationship with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works Philip Davis.

The Tribune also revealed last year that the two men have several contracts with the Ministry of Works.

The two men were arrested by police last year but were later released without charge.