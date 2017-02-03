Drive With Your Eyes Open

EDITOR, The Tribune.

DRIVING around Nassau these days you notice two things.

Firstly, there are many shuttered, derelict buildings and closed shops and businesses - for example almost all of East Bay Street.

How does that square with the 32,000 new jobs we are advised have been created. Is it fake news? How many jobs were lost because of the above?

Secondly, virtually the only freshly painted or new buildings are the gambling houses, except the odd Government building to house the additional staff recruited.

One thing Trump did get right was to stop all Government recruitment! The gambling houses are obviously successful but not good for the economy as all they do is suck money out of it without giving back any real benefit.

The people were sensible to vote the way they did in the referendum but no-one listened to them - why?. So where is the country heading? Can someone explain to us?

PATRICK H THOMSON

Nassau,

February 2 2017.