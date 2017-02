EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: Butler-Turner In Grassroots Plan.

The Tribune, January 31, 2017.

THE dissident FNM’s are reputedly referred to in a leaked e-mail as ‘The Magnificent Seven’. Hopefully, they will fare better than the heroic characters in the original movie of the same name ----- most of which did not survive.

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

February 1, 2017.