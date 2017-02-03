Questions For Bradley Roberts

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I AM one of the many who constantly ask the questions, “Is Bradley Roberts ever going to shut up?” or “Is Bradley Roberts ever going to say something that he has really thought about?”

Those who want to lead should always be in the mode of being responsive or raising the level of expectation. The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party has done neither, he remains a very reactionary and divisive element in Bahamian politics. Has he ever compared his current leader to Hubert Minnis or any of the former Prime Ministers of this nation? Maybe he speaks with Mr Christie privately and his advice is not being taken.

The current state of affairs regarding Dr Minnis is not too difficult to understand, now that all of the cards are on the table, even the lesser informed now realise that Dr Minnis could not lead the “rebels” any where.

If the chairman of the PAC was such a rebel, why did he not do the job that was assigned to him? Did Dr Minnis stop him? The underlying agenda of the “rebels” came to mind when I saw the seven standing side by side in a photo in early December.

Except one, all of the Rebels came from what we refer to as “old guard” constituencies and those who represent those areas do not do anything without consulting the true financial members within their constituencies.

There is also a suggestion that the “puppet master” was up to his old tricks again, and even had the nerve to call for everyone to “try and get along” when the expected results were not forthcoming.

Personally, I am still rattled to think that this is the same dance attempted in 2002 and 2012. I recall a conversation I had with Ms Butler in the parking lot after Ed Moxey’s funeral, I told her to bide her time; she was making moves that would not be of any help to her or the FNM. Seems like that privileged crowd always have their minds made up about something. Sometimes I think they are all working for or with the PLP.

We may have missed the real event of 2016, when the FNM became a truly “Bahamian” political party. Ms Butler and Mr Minnis were able to hold a convention without “usual” the financial support, and this is one thing I can commend her on.

However, we have to take a sideways look at Bradley Roberts and his over concern for Dr Minnis; Minnis is no longer the leader of the official Opposition, but, Mr Roberts knows that when it comes to popular support Mr Minnis has something that the current leader of the PLP does not have.

I would suggest that the FNM begins tomorrow with a couple of very large billboards reminding the voting public of how we got into this mess in the first place. We as a people have a bad habit of not letting people wait their turn and allow them to jump the gun. The people of The Bahamas always choose the “devil they know”, and those members of the “status quo” who now want to say that they represent the “grassroots” will have to take that flam somewhere else.

The current desperation expressed by the Chairman is evidence of the fact that things are looking kind a tight. Perhaps all that needs to be done by the FNM is to remind the electorate that when a vote is cast for the DNA or the Rebels, they are really voting for the PLP.

It is a vote for the persons who like things just the way they are; and they really don’t want to change anything. As long as we allow the confusion to continue this is really our problem.

Is there any talk about Mr Christie’s successor? I know he wants to “go beyond” Mr Pindling (I am trying to figure out exactly what that means) I am afraid that he is going to try one of those dances and hurt himself and embarrass the Party or the nation....maybe that is something the Chairman could work on.

EDWARD

HUTCHESON

Nassau,

February 1, 2017.