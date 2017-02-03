Warning: An Ied For The Plp

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The Tribune today, February 1st, 2017, might be described as an IED, (improvised explosive device) set beneath the feet of the Governing Party.

However, chances are that it will never be detonated.

Front page - Shameful that Halkitis cannot explain where VAT has gone. Business front page: Bahamas Squandering Caribbean’s best VAT. RBC Economist. Gov’t blind to 75% deficit rise - Bran McCartney. Exchange Control Changes to Govt … John Rolle Central Bank on underperforming economy. Tough Call - on Opposition Disarray. Editorial letter from JB - Minnis must resign.

And the bottom line in all of this, and the reason that the IED wick won’t ignite, is that the FNM leader won’t stand down, and otherwise intelligent and well respected FNM nominees, cannot or will not, convince him to do so, or at a very minimum, come to an agreement with ALL opposition forces (including the Official Opposition) that will allow everyone to be on the same side in the coming election.

What will the opposition factions say when the election is over and the current regime continues and if, as the RBC economist suggests, the Bahamian dollar is devalued and all Bahamians lose whatever little they have put aside. Not to mention the NIB assets that still remain, but will then be worth far less than the day before. And for those who know the truth, or are even interested in it, read TOUGH CALL to see who is responsible for the oppositions failure to unite.

If you don’t have time to read it, I will tell you. Dr Minnis! And Dr Minnis is emboldened and enabled by the candidates that he has nominated, or promised nominations to.

And Politics in this Bahamas has come to be the cover on the cookie jar. Or the means to acquire significant wealth if you are in the Governing Party. Yes, this is disgraceful but it goes on and on, one administration after another.

We need someone or some group who can talk Dr Minnis down from his lofty but shaky perch and while there is yet a little time, come to an agreement that will save this Country and its PEOPLE.

BRUCE G. RAINE

Nassau,

February 1, 2017.