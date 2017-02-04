Bahamas Beaten In Davis Cup After Doubles Loss

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DORAL Park, Miami: Not even a last minute change in the line-up could help the Bahamas from preventing Venezuela from taking a winning 3-0 in the first round of the American Zone II Davis Cup tie on Saturday afternoon.

After losing the two singles on Friday, the Bahamas pinned all hopes on player/captain Marvin Rolle and Spencer Newman, but even that combination could not stop the Venezuelan pair of Louis David Martinez and Jordi Munoz-Abreu from securing a 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 win to clinch the best-of-five tie.

They will come back on Sunday to complete the tie with the reverse singles, which will be reduced to the best-of-three sets as the match is already decided.

"We felt very good about winning the tie, but the Bahamas was a very good competition and it wasn't easy winning in three," Martinez said. "We really wanted to clinch it on Sunday but it's good that we got it over and done with."

Munoz-Abreu said it was a great team victory. "We felt very good about winning the tie today, but the Bahamas was a very good competitive," he added. "We were expecting it to be decided on Sunday, but it's good that we won it today."

The Bahamas originally had Rolle and Justin Lunn scheduled to play the doubles but after losing the two singles, Rolle said they tried to give it their best shot of staying alive in the tie.

"I think overall we made a good decision. It could have been where I put PJ (Philip Major Jr) in and it could have been the same result. People would say put Spencer in. That's how it go sometimes. But we just have to look to the future and work on things from there."

Rolle said they gave it a good fight. "Those guys are definitely a little more experienced than us, that's why they been in zone II for so long," Rolle said. "They have points, but we left it all out there for the Bahamas. That's all we could ask for."

For Newman, he felt the Bahamas were right in the match and while they had their opportunities, they didn't capitalised on them and that made the difference.

"If anything, we know that with the preparation that we had going into the tie, we could change that up a bit," Newman stressed.

As for playing with Rolle, Newman said they couldn't ask for a better combination. "Marvin has quicker hands than anyone I could want and because he's been playing longer than me, there is still much that I can learn from him," he said. "I thought we went out there and gave our best. We just fell short at the end."

In the first set, Newman was broken at 3-1 and Venezuela went on to serve out for the initial lead.

The Bahamas got their first break for a 2-0 lead in the second set, but Newman was then broken. Newman was broken again at 6-5 and the left-handed Munoz-Abreu held serve to snatch a 2-0 lead in sets.

In the third set, Newman was broken again as Venezuela opened a 2-1 lead. There was some controversy as they called a let and had to replay the point. Venezuela went on to break Rolle as they went up 4-1.

On another advantage, Newman hit a volley long as Venezuela broke him to end the set, take the match and clinch the tie.

Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association president Elwood Donaldson said he was pleased with the team effort.

"We gave it our best. It appeared to me that Marvin played very good, but Spencer was a little off his game," Donaldson stressed. "Venezuela is the number two seed in this zone and it appeared that you have to be on top of your game because they have two players who are very good at the net.

"We will probably look at going back and working on our strategy to get the team to build the chemistry so when we play again in April, we will have to be better prepared."

Although the Bahamas lost the tie, the team is still eligible to play in the second round to remain in Zone II. If they lose that tie, the Bahamas will be relegated to Zone III for next year. The Bahamas will play the loser of the tie between Bolivia and El Salvador on April 7-9.

On Sunday, they are expected to play the reverse singles, but Rolle said he was not sure who will play. With the tie already decided, he said Lunn may get his first opportunity to play a Davis Cup tie. He is still debating whether he or Philip Major Jr will play the other match.