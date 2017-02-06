Ortland Bodie Fired From His Radio Show

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

CONTROVERSIAL talk show host Ortland Bodie Jr was terminated on Friday as the host of Real Talk Live, The Tribune understands.

In a series of emails sent to The Tribune from Mr Bodie, the disbarred attorney alleged that he was “abruptly and unexpectedly terminated” without an explanation or “payment in lieu of the aforesaid unilateral termination.”

“For many months, I and other staff members, to my knowledge, have not been paid salaries or wages when due,” Mr Bodie alleged in one email.

“When I and other staff members have made queries about the same, we would have been talked down to and vilified. More 94.9 FM has potential but ‘management’ may be a problem. I do believe, however, that politics are playing a part herein and the abject objectives of those who ‘oppose’ the return to office of the ‘gold rush’ administration. I will do whatever I have to do, without malice; fear or favour.”

Mr Bodie also threatened to “call a press conference at the appropriate time just across the road from the station” if he does not get the appropriate recourse, including “pay for three months in lieu of notice and the replacement of corporate vehicle.”

He also said he will be in touch with all of his show’s sponsors to inform them directly of his termination and indicated his intent to file a writ of summons in the Supreme Court.

In response, More 94.9 FM Managing Director Galen Saunders told Mr Bodie in an email that the company has “decided to suspend your hosting of the show effective immediately until we have paid you every penny owed to up today.”

“The stress associated your being owed money needs to be addressed. We will secure a fill in host until you have even brought up to date,” the email said.

In a subsequent email, the radio station’s lawyer, Howard Thompson, demanded that Mr Bodie issue a public apology and a retraction “to avoid court proceedings.”

The law office also threatened to sue Mr Bodie and make a formal complaint with the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Mr Thompson also indicated that Mr Bodie breached the terms of confidentially of his written employment contract by releasing confidential information to persons not connected with the company.

Mr Bodie was disbarred in 1985. Attempts to reach Mr Bodie or executives at More 94.9 FM were unsuccessful up to press time.