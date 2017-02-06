Ortland Bodie Fired From His Radio Show

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
CONTROVERSIAL talk show host Ortland Bodie Jr was terminated on Friday as the host of Real Talk Live, The Tribune understands.
In a series of emails sent to The Tribune from Mr Bodie, the disbarred attorney alleged that he was “abruptly and unexpectedly terminated” without an explanation or “payment in lieu of the aforesaid unilateral termination.”
“For many months, I and other staff members, to my knowledge, have not been paid salaries or wages when due,” Mr Bodie alleged in one email.
“When I and other staff members have made queries about the same, we would have been talked down to and vilified. More 94.9 FM has potential but ‘management’ may be a problem. I do believe, however, that politics are playing a part herein and the abject objectives of those who ‘oppose’ the return to office of the ‘gold rush’ administration. I will do whatever I have to do, without malice; fear or favour.”
Mr Bodie also threatened to “call a press conference at the appropriate time just across the road from the station” if he does not get the appropriate recourse, including “pay for three months in lieu of notice and the replacement of corporate vehicle.”
He also said he will be in touch with all of his show’s sponsors to inform them directly of his termination and indicated his intent to file a writ of summons in the Supreme Court.
In response, More 94.9 FM Managing Director Galen Saunders told Mr Bodie in an email that the company has “decided to suspend your hosting of the show effective immediately until we have paid you every penny owed to up today.”
“The stress associated your being owed money needs to be addressed. We will secure a fill in host until you have even brought up to date,” the email said.
In a subsequent email, the radio station’s lawyer, Howard Thompson, demanded that Mr Bodie issue a public apology and a retraction “to avoid court proceedings.”
The law office also threatened to sue Mr Bodie and make a formal complaint with the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Mr Thompson also indicated that Mr Bodie breached the terms of confidentially of his written employment contract by releasing confidential information to persons not connected with the company.
Mr Bodie was disbarred in 1985. Attempts to reach Mr Bodie or executives at More 94.9 FM were unsuccessful up to press time.
Comments
bahamian242 8 hours, 51 minutes ago
So it may be, but I am surprised Mr. Bodie lasted this long at More94!!!!
John 8 hours, 39 minutes ago
Now is the time to test his marketability aye. Some talk show hosts who think they are bigger than life (no pun intended) lose their jobs only to find they are unemployable well at least not able to find a job to their liking. Are there too many talk shows in the Bahamas? And many lack substance. They just rehash the front pages of news[papers.
jackbnimble 8 hours, 29 minutes ago
Lol! Rodney Moncur you next!!
TalRussell 8 hours, 27 minutes ago
Ya Comrade Eminences Lincoln & Ortland H.Jr. by TalRussell
Publius 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
Bodie is not against the PLP; he is against Christie in favor of who pays him, Brave Davis.
TalRussell 7 hours, 55 minutes ago
Comrade Talk Radio Station Owners, we need our daily fix "His Eminence" Ortland H. Jr.
Hire the man's cause there's none more entertaining on-air than "His Eminence".
Hire the man's to shake-up Guardian Talk Radio's, morning crew of under da water on-air talent. But make sure to read "His Eminence" the riot act of what he can say and not say on-air - and then pray all will be fine.
by TalRussell
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
Who did he steal from this time?!
jackbnimble 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
Heard he's been replaced by Graham Weatherford. WTH!! Are these radio stations only into ratings??!! Responsible journalism be damned.
themessenger 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
Sublime!! From political prostitute to the Village Idiot, what next, More 94.9FM really scraping the bottom of the barrel.
TalRussell 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
Comrade TheMessenger, you seem be so at ease with the other "flawed" talk show hosts?
Publius 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
@messenger
Indeed
themessenger 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
Tal & Publius, I couldn't give a rats ass for any of them as I usually have more productive things to do that listen to a lot of opinionated bullshit from the same old tired hosts and callers. Anyone who listens to that drivel on a daily basis has waay too much time on their hands.
TalRussell 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
Comrade TheMessenger the objective to good talk show listening is not to take the host's pretense at journalism too seriously. But you can always switch the dial to catch the Guardian's always predictable Juan "Lite" McCartney hosting his own hour and an half of nervous giggles talk show. Man's can he giggles - at everything.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Krissy Love .......... GONE!!!!!!!!!!!!! ............... Jeff Lloyd .......... GONE!!!!!!!!!! ............ Orthland Bodie ................... GONE!!!!!!!!!!!! ................. Darold Miller you betta keep the PLP happy or Diana and the Bishop will fire you too!!!!!!!!
