Two Things To Laugh About

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IN these serious times it is nice to have some comedy, read Friday’s paper. First and this should be read in conjunction with “A Comic’s View” of Friday 3rd, the Hon Minister of Education reveals that he received a sealed envelope with emails inside written about “Save the Bays” which as we know he read out to the House of Assembly.

We “ordinary folk” are always advised to be very careful about accepting emails if you are not sure where they come from. Emails can be doctored to be made to look like the real thing when they are fictitious. Yet the Minister reads these out in the House of Assembly without knowing who they came from and where. That deserves a laugh.

Secondly, the CEO of Island Luck is complaining that illegal gaming houses are ruining his business and the Government is not doing enough to crack down on them. For how long was he operating illegally until he and others bamboozled the Government against the wishes of the people to make them legal. Surely that demands a chortle as well.

PATRICK H THOMSON

Nassau,

February 3, 2017.