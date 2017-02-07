Baha Mar Opening

EDITOR, The Tribune.

LAST week it was - Where did the VAT money but far more importantly this week it seems to be the statement by the new GM of Baha Mar, Graeme Davis at a walk-about as part of Caribbean Marketplace when incredibly he stated and I quote: ... ‘we would open the project even before we close’.

So all the talk from the Prime Minister - AG - Minister of Education and others that the sale was done could be a total mistruth?

How can the Prime Minister be encouraging people to apply for jobs, some 10,000 have on the hope, and really there is no legal employer?

If one goes to the fullest extent - no sales contract signed off then the property belongs to EXIM or their Agent Company they formed in Hong Kong, not the new Company of Cheng-Fook.

A person in the first six-months of law school knows what is proposed what is going to happen is totally outside of the laws of The Bahamas.

The statement suggests that the potential new owner might be sending a message to the political Gods by disclosing they would open before the ownership transfer please slow down. Government is pushing to encourage the breach of the Law asking our young people to sign-up for a job at a place which is not legally compliant.

Boy, they want that open before May 10th or the 19th.

TRICIA SMITH

Nassau,

February 2, 2017.