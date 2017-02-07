Break-In At C C Sweeting Forces School To Close On Tuesday Morning

C C SWEETING Senior High School will be dismissed at 11.30am on Tuesday due to a major break-in at the campus on Monday night.
The Ministry of Education released a statement asking parents to collect their children at this time.
sealice 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
Jerome ga say.... I've done all i can . . . . it's not my fault .. . . . what can i do?? i got nothing....
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
Bahamian urban public schools are breeding grounds for teen criminals ..... like the jails are breeding grounds for adult criminals ....... Who are running these cesspools of mediocrity????????
Lannny 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
It's time to take a stand to save our country. The children and parents are being brainwashed by the media and Facebook. No one lives in the real world and they Don't have any care in their hearts anymore. No one is concerned or thinking about the future of our Nation. Everyone is blaming each other,when we all are to blame. This beautiful Island going down to crimes, deaths, hate, greed, malice, backstabbing each other. What example is being set in the eyes of our children for the future.
star 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
Not the sissy bandits tho. They tried to play this crap down because several incidents happened on the day of the PLP convention. But people are not stupid and social media is too strong, they told the teachers to lie and the students to lie. Today it is just too much. by star
