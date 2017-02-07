More 94 Says Bodie Suspended, But Not Terminated

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

IN the wake of reports from controversial talk show host Ortland Bodie Jr that he had been “terminated” by officials at More 94.9 FM, the radio station’s management yesterday denied the company fired him, saying he “was suspended from his usual duties as host” until internal matters could be resolved.

However, Mr Bodie told The Tribune he believes he was “fired” because the company gave him “no date to return to work”. In fact, Mr Bodie claimed he was given no reason for his “suspension or termination” and was only told about the move in an email on Friday evening.

Mr Bodie hosted a daily talk show called ‘Real Talk Live’ on More 94. Yesterday, The Tribune revealed that Mr Bodie had been taken off air.

In a series of emails sent to The Tribune by Mr Bodie, the disbarred attorney alleged that he was “abruptly and unexpectedly terminated” without an explanation or “payment in lieu of the aforesaid unilateral termination”.

In a brief statement yesterday, management at the radio station said Mr Bodie’s accusations were “inaccurate and malicious”.

“It has come to the attention of More 94 and its management that inaccurate, malicious and defamatory communications have been circulating regarding the termination Mr Ortland Bodie as host of Real Talk Live. Those communications and rumours relating this could not be further from the truth,” the statement said.

“Further to this, we note that the very same malicious communications and rumours have been published in the press without proper basis adding insult to injury. Mr Bodie was suspended from his usual duties as host until internal matters could be resolved. Real Talk Live will continue to air every morning from 10am Monday to Friday,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Mr Bodie said he has no “ill feelings” toward the management at the radio station and “just wants his money” so he can move on “to bigger and better things.”. He said he has no idea why he was suspended but at this point he “doesn’t care”.

“I do not know why they suspended me or fired me or whatever they want to call it,” Mr Bodie told The Tribune.

“The email they sent to me on Friday said suspended pending the handling of some financial business. I haven’t done nothing, they haven’t given me nothing, no reason why they suspended me. I just want to be paid at this point. They have not accused me of any impropriety but tell me this, is it suspension if they don’t ever tell you when you supposed to come back to work?

“It doesn’t matter though, I just want to go. It was nice but I want to go. I do not want to sue anyone and I do not want to air anyone’s dirty laundry, I just want to go.”

According to sources, Mr Bodie has taken a job with Island Luck Television.