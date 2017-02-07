Names Of Murdered Men Released By Police

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police have officially released the names of the two men murdered last week in Freeport as 27-year-old Joseph Bain, of Weddell Avenue, Freeport and 25-year-old Stephon LaFrance of Hunters, Grand Bahama.

The men were shot outside Game Time Bar on Logwood Road around shortly before 1am on Wednesday February 1.

One of the men died on the scene and the other was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Their deaths were the island’s first and second homicides for 2017.

One man was taken into custody to assist police with their investigation.



Police are also searching for three Bimini men for questioning in connection with the incident.





Anyone with information on the double homicide is asked to call police at the Central Detective Unit, 502-9991, 352-9774 in Grand Bahama or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.