Woman Who Travelled For Job Interview Dies In Accident

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A 32-year-old North Andros woman became the country’s latest traffic fatality after she was killed in a deadly head-on collision early yesterday morning.

The accident happened shortly after midnight on Charles Saunders Highway.

Officer-in-charge of the Traffic Division,

Assistant Superintendent Craig Stubbs said firefighters had to use “the Jaws of Life” to extract the woman, who was a front seat passenger. He said police believe the accident occurred while one of the vehicles was attempting to “overtake” another travelling in the same direction.

The dead woman has been identified as Yosheakan Yolette Vivido, of North Andros. ASP Stubbs said Vivido had arrived in New Providence on Sunday night for a job interview on Monday morning.

“EMS personnel were called to the scene, just east of Sadie Curtis Primary School, after police received reports of a traffic accident,” ASP Stubbs said.

“Information is that two vehicles, a 1999 Nissan Primera driven by an adult male with an adult female passenger and an adult male passenger collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a male.

“One of the vehicles was attempting to overtake when the collision occurred. Both vehicles received extensive front-end damage. EMS services responded and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove the female front seat passenger and the male driver of the Nissan. The female was pronounced dead on the scene.”

ASP Stubbs said the driver of the Chevrolet and the Nissan’s male passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigations continue.