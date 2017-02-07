Woman Who Travelled For Job Interview Dies In Accident

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
A 32-year-old North Andros woman became the country’s latest traffic fatality after she was killed in a deadly head-on collision early yesterday morning.
The accident happened shortly after midnight on Charles Saunders Highway.
Officer-in-charge of the Traffic Division,
Assistant Superintendent Craig Stubbs said firefighters had to use “the Jaws of Life” to extract the woman, who was a front seat passenger. He said police believe the accident occurred while one of the vehicles was attempting to “overtake” another travelling in the same direction.
The dead woman has been identified as Yosheakan Yolette Vivido, of North Andros. ASP Stubbs said Vivido had arrived in New Providence on Sunday night for a job interview on Monday morning.
“EMS personnel were called to the scene, just east of Sadie Curtis Primary School, after police received reports of a traffic accident,” ASP Stubbs said.
“Information is that two vehicles, a 1999 Nissan Primera driven by an adult male with an adult female passenger and an adult male passenger collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a male.
“One of the vehicles was attempting to overtake when the collision occurred. Both vehicles received extensive front-end damage. EMS services responded and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove the female front seat passenger and the male driver of the Nissan. The female was pronounced dead on the scene.”
ASP Stubbs said the driver of the Chevrolet and the Nissan’s male passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Investigations continue.
Comments
bahamian242 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
That is the problem with driving here! We are driver faster than before and overtaking when we should not and not stopping when should either!
sealice 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
What is this country coming to? have to travel searching for a job and apparently it's not safe at all to come to Nassau..... thanks PLP you've done well
Honestman 28 minutes ago
The standard of driving in The Bahamas is appalling. Drivers here in Nassau have no idea how to navigate two lane roundabouts, four way stops and my biggest beef is drivers taking huge risks in overtaking, sometimes only to gain fifty yards. You really do take your life in your hands every time you take to the roads in Nassau. Grand Bahama is equally dangerous.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID