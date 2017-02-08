Brewery Unveils $2m Warehouse Expansion

The Bahamian Brewery and Beverage Company yesterday unveiled its latest $2 million expansion through the addition of a new warehouse, a move likely to create around 30 jobs.

James ‘Jimmy’ Sands, the company’s president and founder, unveiled its third phase expansion as the Brewery celebrates a 10th anniversary in business.

The warehouse, which is being constructed in the industrial park area, is required to meet increased demand for the Bahamian Brewery and Beverage Company’s products, and its securing of the nationwide distribution contract for all Anheuser Busch brands.

“When I chose Grand Bahama for my brewery, I did so for its geographical location and for the benefits,” said Mr Sands.

“I grew up with my father in the liquor business, under Butler and Sands. He supported me in this new business, and now my children are working with me. Three generations of Bahamians all working in a 100 per cent Bahamian-owned brewery and corporation.

“Like my Dad I believe we Bahamians can do what others can, and I set out to prove it. I must give credit to my staff and colleagues for all their work in making such a success of the business and allowing this expansion.”

Mr Sands made the announcement with Dr Michael Darville, minister for Grand Bahama, who used it show that investor confidence in the island has not disappeared despite Hurricane Matthew and the Memories resort pull-out.

The Bahamian Brewery and Beverage Company opened in 2007 with just 14 staff and an initial investment of some $15 million, and Dr Darville said: “Over the years the staff count has grown to some 120 persons, the investment has tripled, and the Brewery is making a major economic impact to the island of Grand Bahama.”

Dr Darville said Mr Sands’ tinvestment was a “clear indication that the Grand Bahama economy, even though it has been impacted by Hurricane Matthew, local businesses are still going on with initial investment”.

Mr Sands said his decision to return to the beverage industry was based on the fact that “it was being monopolised”.

He saw himself as bringing the industry “back to the Bahamian people”.