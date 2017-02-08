Man Admits Assault With Intent To Rape Woman

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who pleaded guilty yesterday to attacking a woman intending to rape her will return to the Supreme Court later this week for sentencing.

Davardo Percy Knowles, 34, was due to stand trial before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs on a charge of assault with intent to commit rape concerning an incident that took place on October 31, 2014, at an establishment in downtown Nassau.

Knowles pleaded not guilty to the charge when he was formally arraigned in the Supreme Court on April 10, 2015.

However, he changed his plea when his trial was set to begin before a jury yesterday, resulting in the judge directing the nine-member panel to convict him of the charge.

The unrepresented accused was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services until Friday, February 10, at 11am for his sentencing hearing. He faces up to life imprisonment for the Halloween attack, which left the victim with facial bruises when she put up a struggle.

Stephanie Pintard and Anishka Hanchell represented the Crown in the matter.