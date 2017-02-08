Video: Police Officer Attacked On Morning Run Shoots Man Dead

A POLICE officer shot and killed a man early on Wednesday morning after the suspect, along with three other armed men, allegedly “accosted” the officer during his morning run.
The incident took place around 5.30am in the South Beach area.
Officer in Charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander said the other suspects turned themselves into the South Beach Police station a short time after the incident.
“Sometime around 5.30am, a member of your Royal Bahamas Police was doing his morning exercise in this general area on Bamboo Boulevard, when a small vehicle pulled up beside him and four males exited the vehicle all armed with handguns. The officer being in fear for his life, produced his service weapon and fired shots,” Chief Supt Fernander said.
“As a result one of the culprits was fatally shot. They got back into the vehicle and drove off. Shortly after, two young men showed up at the South Beach Police Station in the vehicle which had gunshot damage. We have them in custody and they are assisting police with respect to the investigation.”
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Why would they go to the police station?
Zakary 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
I wondered the same thing...
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
The accosted policed officer is alive today only because he was carrying a hand gun at the time of the incident. What about the rest of us?! Anyone with an ounce of sense knows that you must be "packing" whenever out and about or risk becoming the next statistic. Better to break the law and be armed to protect yourself, your family and your friends rather than be unarmed and suffer the deadly consequences.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Don't agree, don't know if that means I only have half an ounce of sense. I know one particular individual that I wouldn't want to carry a baseball bat much less a gun. They are explosive with a capital "E". Little things trigger them off. I would be afraid for them or anyone they got into an argument with. Our country seems to be rife with these jeckyl and hyde personalities. Someone in parliament "must" know how these guns are getting in, someone is profiting.
sealice 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
The police officer had his gun on his morning run??? The epitome of how bad our country is.....
sp1nks 5 hours ago
Actually... any civilized force instructs its officer to be armed and vigilant at all times. Putting on a uniform makes one a target. Even though the officer was running, and presumably in workout clothes, we don't yet know if he was being stalked because of the mere fact that he was an officer.
Our country is still in bad shape though.
Alex_Charles 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
A bad story with a happy ending. You forfeit your life when you try to hold someone up. Swift Justice. But strange that they turned themselves in, while they may be scum, at least they brought themselves to justice.
Stapedius 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
They got what they went looking for. Trouble. Sad that one of them had to die. But they need to learn to stop stealing and terrorizing innocent citizens.
hurricane 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
It's too bad the good officer couldn't off all four of them in one go! Great job, officer!!
banker 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
I am still amazed that the police officer was out on a run. The ones that I see, are so fat that they couldn't run if their lives depended on it.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Lol
thephoenix562 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Please wait.Things aren't always what they seem.Just saying.There is his story,their storyand then part of the truth.people film incidents and then we are told that what we see is not what happened.
John 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Can't we all just get along?
Colin 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Well_mudda, it seems you prefer living in a wild west. Just imagine every angry person, walking around with a gun on their person. Do you see the picture?
