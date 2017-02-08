Video: Police Officer Attacked On Morning Run Shoots Man Dead

A POLICE officer shot and killed a man early on Wednesday morning after the suspect, along with three other armed men, allegedly “accosted” the officer during his morning run.

The incident took place around 5.30am in the South Beach area.

Officer in Charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander said the other suspects turned themselves into the South Beach Police station a short time after the incident.

“Sometime around 5.30am, a member of your Royal Bahamas Police was doing his morning exercise in this general area on Bamboo Boulevard, when a small vehicle pulled up beside him and four males exited the vehicle all armed with handguns. The officer being in fear for his life, produced his service weapon and fired shots,” Chief Supt Fernander said.

“As a result one of the culprits was fatally shot. They got back into the vehicle and drove off. Shortly after, two young men showed up at the South Beach Police Station in the vehicle which had gunshot damage. We have them in custody and they are assisting police with respect to the investigation.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.