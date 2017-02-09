Customs Staff Asked To Sign Payment Agreement

UNIFORMED officers of the Department of Customs are being asked to individually sign documents outlining that they want to be paid sums agreed to by the Bahamas Customs and Immigration Allied Workers Union.

According to a statement released by Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson yesterday, the money will be paid no later than the end of March.



Mr Gibson said: “The minister for the public service is in receipt of a petition from uniformed officers of the Customs Department seeking the payment of ‘the sums agreed upon via the negotiation of the union and government negotiating teams.’

“The government of The Bahamas has set aside the relevant sums. Any uniformed officer of the said departments who wishes to be paid may make written application for payment through your respective Human Resources Departments.

“Upon receipt of the written request, the payments should be made in your next pay packet or no later than March 29, 2017.”

The Tribune understands the officers are being asked to make a written application for the payment because their bargaining agent reportedly claimed the employees signed a petition to be paid these sums “under duress.”

Only those who request payment will be paid.

Last month, after receiving a petition signed by more than 130 customs officers who asked that they be paid money agreed to by the BCIAWU, Mr Gibson said he recommended that the officers be paid.

He said this was despite the union not concluding and signing an industrial agreement with the government.