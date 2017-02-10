Committee Probing Btc Sale Making 'Steady Progress'

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

THE select committee appointed to probe the 2011 sale of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) Ltd is making “steady progress” despite a rocky start, according to Golden Gates MP Shane Gibson on Friday.

Mr Gibson, who heads the committee, told The Tribune that the committee has requested all documents needed for their investigation. He said some of the needed documents were received and are being reviewed. After this is complete, he said another committee meeting will be scheduled.

At the first select committee meeting early last month no Official Opposition members turned up.

Mr Gibson at the time confirmed to The Tribune that the five-person panel had begun its charge to investigate, examine and inquire into the circumstances and facts relating to the privatisation of the company.

Committee members include South Beach MP Cleola Hamilton, and Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller, both members of the governing Progressive Liberal Party, and Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn and North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly, who are members of the Free National Movement (FNM).

Mrs Butler-Turner, leader of the Official Opposition, was formerly named to the committee but replaced herself with Mr Neilly.

Mr Gibson explained that an email notifying all committee members of the upcoming meeting was sent by Maurice Tynes, clerk of Parliament, via email.

Mr Neilly advised the committee that he was travelling and could not attend, according to Mr Gibson, but there was no response from Mr Lightbourn.

Mr Lightbourn told The Tribune that he did not receive a notice concerning the meeting.

Last November, the government moved a resolution in Parliament to establish a select committee to probe the controversial sale to Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC).

Suggesting the 2011 sale was essentially a “giveaway”, Mr Gibson called the decision to privatise the telecommunications provider “damaging” as he pointed to BTC’s revenue generation abilities.

The Golden Gates MP was also adamant that some inconsistency might exist between the cost at which the then FNM government sold BTC and what CWC actually paid for it. BTC was sold to CWC for $210m, but Mr Gibson highlighted that in CWC’s audited financial statement, the company said it purchased the company at a cost of $204m.