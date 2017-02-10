Dna Candidate Laments Cruise Ship Pull Out From Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

WITH hundreds of hotel workers unemployed in Grand Bahama, Nevar Smith, the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate for Marco City, said the island is again faced with bad news after the recent pullout of Norwegian Sky resulted in the loss of millions of dollars to the local economy.

He noted that while the cruise ship will still call on Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Grand Bahama is left out once again.

Mr Smith said the news comes at a time when Grand Bahama can least afford it.

“This bad news comes on the heels of the largest hotel property on the island closing its doors and with the only casino around doing the same.," he said in a statement on Friday. "The closure of these businesses alone has left hundreds of Grand Bahamians unemployed and by extension has affected many other people negatively.”

He stressed that the Grand Bahamian economy is poised to lose millions of dollars as a result of the Norwegian Sky pulling out. He wants to know what the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration is doing about the current state of affairs in Grand Bahama.

“My question is what are the leaders of the governing Progressive Liberal Party doing to stop the economic bleeding in Grand Bahama? How long will the residents of this island have to suffer and struggle in this way before getting some relief?

"Where are the new investments and companies on the island that can provide employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for our people? Why does Grand Bahama continue to be treated like the Bahamas’ stepchild and constantly get the short end of the stick time and time again?”

Mr Smith said that successive governments over the years have treated Grand Bahama with contempt and in a half-hearted way.

“The nation’s Minister of Tourism is a son of the soil who also serves as the member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama. With that being said, one would think that the tourism sector on this island would be doing much better than it currently is.

“Some may seek to take comfort by blaming Hurricane Matthew for the dismal state of the tourism sector on Grand Bahama Island. My only problem with that is that the sector has been struggling and stagnant for the better part of the last decade.”

Mr Smith believes that Obie Wilchcombe, the Minister of Tourism, has “truly let the people of Grand Bahama down in a major way”.

Mr Smith is the youngest candidate to be ratified for the upcoming general elections. He was elected as a local government councillor and was voted in as Deputy Chief Councillor. In September, he stepped down to pursue his interest in frontline politics.

Marco City constituency is a swing seat, with both the PLP and Free National Movement holding it.

Mr Smith said that when the DNA becomes the government, Grand Bahama will be given the attention and support that it deserves. He said the tourism sector will be treated with more respect and Grand Bahamians who are interested in developing attractions that can enhance the tourism product will be given the incentives and assistance needed to succeed.

“A DNA government will work around the clock coming up with creative ways to get more cruise ships back to the island, in addition to getting more hotel rooms in our inventory. Under a DNA government, all Grand Bahamians who are interested will be given the opportunity to actively participate in the development of the tourism sector on the island through various think tanks that will be established," he said.

“These think tanks will be created with the goal of facilitating a more ground up approach to making tourism work in Grand Bahama once again through harnessing the ideas that our people can offer on a regular basis. All hands must be on deck in order for the needed transformation to happen,” Mr Smith said.