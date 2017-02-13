Armed Robber Threatens Gardener Walking To Work

IT was around 5 o’clock on the morning of Saturday, February 4, when a gardener, walking to work, was held up at gunpoint in a failed robbery.

The incident took place near the National Insurance building on Blue Hill Road as the gardener walked towards the Sports Centre. Suddenly a white car pulled up with four men inside. One of the men, armed with a handgun, got out of the car, pointed the gun at the gardener’s head, and threatened that if he did not give him his wallet, he would shoot him in the head.

The gardener pleaded for his life, saying he had no money. Told he was lying, the gunman demanded his wallet.

Finding the wallet empty, the gunman ordered the gardener take his shoes off as he continued his search for money. Nothing was found. From the car the other three men ordered that the gardener be shot. Despite the urging of his co-conspirators, the gunman refused to pull the trigger.

The gardener’s empty wallet was thrown in the bush as the men drove off in the direction of the Reef Restaurant on JFK Drive.

The distraught gardener continued walking. About a quarter of a mile down the road, he came across a man who had ridden past him on his bicycle shortly before the hold up.

The man was in tears. He said that men in a car had robbed him at gunpoint of $200 and stolen his bicycle.

“You should be happy that they didn’t shoot you, at least you are still alive,” was the only comfort the gardener could offer his fellow victim.