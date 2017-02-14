Updated: Boy, 3, Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Car

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a three-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a car in front of his daycare yesterday afternoon.

The body of the toddler was discovered shortly after 2pm on Monday by a daycare worker at the school off Coleman Lane.

According to preliminary reports, the child was found in a car off Jerome Avenue and was rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police have not released any additional information. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.