Five Face Court Over Recent Murders In The Capital

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

FIVE men were brought to Magistrate’s Court yesterday to be arraigned in connection with a number of recent fatal shootings that occurred in the capital.

Dwight Jones, 26, and Francisco Faubert, 19, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing a murder charge concerning the Tuesday, February 7 death of Benjamin Anderson.

However, both accused said they were wearing electronic monitoring devices, which would prove that they were not the culprits behind the incident.

Anderson, 23, was shot multiple times and killed while standing in front of his home on the morning in question.

The claim from the accused men was noted by the chief magistrate who said that their matter will be forwarded to the Supreme Court for trial through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment scheduled for April 19.

In another murder arraignment, 26-year-old Micah Johnson was accused of intentionally causing the death of Louicius Gustave on February 2.

According to police reports, shortly before 1am, Gustave was riding a moped on Bias Street off Blue Hill Road when a man armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Johnson, represented by attorney Leranda Adderley, was not required to enter a plea to the allegation and the matter will be fast-tracked to Supreme Court on April 18.

In the subsequent murder arraignment, 22-year-old Fredrico Ramsey was accused of intentionally causing the death of 16-year-old Ricardo Fawkes on January 18. Fawkes was gunned down shortly before 4am off Kemp Road.

Ramsey, represented by attorney Geoffrey Farquharson, was told that his case is scheduled to be fast-tracked to the higher court on April 6.

In the other arraignment before the chief magistrate, 22-year-old Tearge Johnson stood accused of the January 17 murder of Jamiko Ash and attempted murders of Sean Munroe, Axanthio Thompson and Teron Thompson.

He will be presented with a voluntary bill of indictment on April 19.

All five accused were denied bail and remanded to the Department of Correctional Services, although they can apply to the higher court for pre-trial release.