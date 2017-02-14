Future Health Insurance Plan

EDITOR, The Tribune.

NHI - what will we get?

FOR sure the global Health Insurance policy all civil servants and members of the uniformed branches has will be gone.

NHI - their PR campaign is not telling us the truth ... we will have to pay for surgeries - hospitalisation - for prescriptions.

What will happen to the dear pensioners is unknown - today they receive everything free as it should be, but bless this PLP Government they leave these pearls under a dark cloud of the unknown.

Heard Minister of Labour talk about his people are negotiating with Unions and the Health Insurance was a question - question? People that Health Insurance is bush crack gone forever.

Bahamians who wish to travel to certain countries now will have to purchase Health Insurances as most countries require it - Europe okay as we don’t need a Visa Primary care is a sham for improvement - the 700 who die because they can’t afford health insurance will still die Mr Prime Minister and that’s the truth.

If Catastrophic Health Costs were some $300m a year, if divided equally amongst the 85,000 employed what do you get PM? $3,529.41..... share that 2/3rd’ employer, 1/3rd employee ... employee would find $1,176.47 a year and the employer $2,352.94.

For the employee that is an easy $98.03 A month...total catastrophic cover... that works for me!

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

February 12, 2017.