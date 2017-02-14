Homicides Up 69 Per Cent On Same Period Last Year

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

HOMICIDES have increased by 69 per cent compared to this period last year, according to The Tribune’s records.

The alarming murder trend has prompted Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis to suggest yesterday that there is a growing crime epidemic in the country because the government has not acted with a view to ending senseless violence.

By February 13 last year, police had recorded 16 murders, according to The Tribune’s records. Up to press time, 27 people had been killed so far this year, with 13 murdered this month.

Violence in January claimed the lives of 14 people, according to The Tribune’s records.

In a press statement addressing the murderous start to 2017, Dr Minnis criticised the Christie administration accusing it of failing to administer real solutions, and resorting to political attacks.

This comes after former Deputy Commissioner of Police Marvin Dames criticised National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage and State Minister of National Security Keith Bell for their “continued silence” in the wake of a spate of killings.

“February is off to a tragic start for the Bahamian people - 13 murders in 13 days,” Dr Minnis said yesterday.

“For so many, this goes way beyond politics – we need action now to stop this growing crime epidemic. It saddens us that the PLP’s initial response is to launch political attacks, instead of working towards real solutions.

“Baseless political attacks will not end the senseless violence. Baseless political attacks will not heal our communities. And the PLP’s baseless political attacks offer cold comfort to the families whose lives have been turned upside down by these crimes,” Dr Minnis said.

“One murder is too many for the victims and their families, but 27 so far this year are too much to bear. It’s time for the PLP to set aside the statistics they are seizing upon attempting to convince the public that crime is down and that their fears and anger are misplaced. Statistics won’t bring these people back – they are meaningless to the victims’ families. Ignoring the problem will not make it go away; in fact that strategy has only allowed it to get worse.”

Dr Minnis said the FNM has drafted a comprehensive and constructive plan that will put a priority on making communities and neighbourhoods safe.

“Our change team is composed of candidates who have been on the front lines of this issue, as former police officers they bring ideas and experiences that will make a difference.

“Their ideas helped shape our plan, a plan that starts with proper training and equipment for our police; a plan that calls for collaborating with church leaders and educators who know their communities, and a plan that will bring them together collectively with social workers and community leaders. Our goal will always be to empower the people, not ignore them or their concerns. We pledge to work every day to make all our communities safe and secure for the people because they deserve nothing less from their leaders.”

At around 2am yesterday, a man was fatally shot during an argument outside of a business establishment on West Bay Street.

Shortly after 8pm on Sunday, a man was shot dead while standing outside a home on Derby Road in Yellow Elder Gardens. A teenage boy was killed on Friday while four people were killed on Saturday in three separate incidents.

In response to this weekend’s bloodshed, Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said on Sunday that “hundreds” of police officers were patrolling the streets over the past few days in an effort to keep the public as well as visitors safe.

Meanwhile officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander implored parents after a killing on Friday to “keep a watchful eye” on their children, especially their young boys.

Chief Supt Fernander said police have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects in the recent killings.