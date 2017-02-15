Boy Who Died In Car Had Been Left 'By Mistake'

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE three-year-old boy who died on Monday was “mistakenly left in a car” for nearly six hours before he was found unresponsive and rushed to hospital, according to Officer-in-Charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander.

He added that police believe the child “suffocated” after being in the vehicle for the extended period.

The toddler was discovered shortly after 2pm by a daycare worker at the child’s preschool off Coleman Lane.

Chief Supt Fernander said the toddler was left in the car “by mistake” after he was picked up by one of the teachers, who took him to school. He said the family and the teacher are both “distraught”.

“It appears as though one of the teachers who usually picks up the kids from home accidentally left one of the toddlers in the car,” he said.

“When they missed the child, while doing a head count, they noticed he was not there and when they discovered him he was in the car unresponsive,” Chief Supt Fernander added. “The child was not strapped in the car, she (the daycare worker) picked him up along with some other students and from what we gather she forgot him. We are trying to put the pieces together.

“It is sad and unfortunate. It appears as though the child just suffocated. The woman is distraught, she is a mother and, of course, you can understand the family is distraught as well.”

Chief Supt Fernander said the investigation is still in the early stages and police are still trying to put together all the pieces.

He said police will determine, after consultation with the Office of the Attorney General, if charges will be pressed.

