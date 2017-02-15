We Must Reject Govt Snooping

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The government’s proposal to make it easier to intercept private correspondence should send chills running down everyone’s spine, especially given the leaking of private emails.

This type of power is open to abuse. It could be used as a political tool to suppress free thought and dissension. It will create an environment of intimidation and fear and undermine our democratic freedoms.

We must resist any desire by the government to play Big Brother and slam the door on the idea of a government being able to intercept private mail, emails and telephone calls without the supervision and scrutiny currently imposed by law.

ATHENA DAMIANOS

Nassau,

February 12, 2017.