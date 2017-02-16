Well-Deserved Extension

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am pleased to see that the Hon Chief Justice of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Sir Hartman Longley, has been granted an extension of his stellar career in this invaluable judicial office. This man is a man of the law, so to speak, but, as an Androsian, he has long displayed a degree of legal acumen that would appear to have been lacking for eons, with all due respect.

Sir Hartman, God bless his soul, attended the ‘old’ Government High School (GHS) on Poincianna Boulevard. Individuals like him, the Hon Algernon SPB Allen; Dr Timothy Barrett; Maurice Glinton, QC, and me, along with many others were privileged to be members of the student body.

Congratulations, Sir Hartman, you have done our wonderful nation and her people well.

You will long be remembered as a legal scholar; an outstanding family man but, more importantly as one who loves The Lord. To God then, in all things, be the glory!

ORTLAND H. BODIE JR.

Nassau,

February 10, 2017.