18 Months In Jail And $3,000 Fine For Gun Possession

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was jailed for 18 months and fined $3,000 for possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Kelvin Davis, 26, pleaded guilty to the two charges when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt concerning a black Austria Glock .45 pistol and 11 rounds of .45 ammunition for the weapon that were recovered by police on Thursday, February 2, when they attempted to pursue a suspect.

According to police reports, shortly before 4pm on the day in question, Selective Enforcement Team officers were on routine patrol on Fowler Street off East Street, when they saw a man walking who aroused their suspicion. The man, on seeing the officers threw a firearm to the ground and fled on foot. The officers gave chase but were unable to catch the man.

The firearm was recovered and found to be a .45 Austria Pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Davis accepted these facts during a late afternoon arraignment hearing on Wednesday.

The Fowler Street resident faced up to seven years imprisonment for the two charges.

However, due to his early plea of guilt and youth, he was sentenced to 18 months at the Department of Correctional Services.

However, the chief magistrate also fined him $3,000 with the condition that if the fine is not paid on or before the conclusion of the sentence, he will serve an additional 12 months in prison.