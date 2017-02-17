Big Red Machine Takes Baiss Track And Field Title

By RENALDO DORSETT

Sports Reporter

The St. Augustine’s College Big Red Machine regained the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools‘ Track and Field Championships in come from behind fashion to claim the 27th meet title in the school’s history.

The Big Red Machine finished the three-day meet at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium with a total of 1427 points. The two-time defending champion, Queen’s College Comets, finished second with 1338.50 points. The St. Anne’s Blue Waves were a distant third with 542, the St. John’s Giants were fourth with 390.50 points and the Nassau Christian Crusaders rounded out the top five with 315 points.

SAC claimed six of the eight contested categories including the U16, U18 and U20 girls along with the U14, U18 and U20 boys.

The Comets took the U14 girls and U16 boys.

Last year, the Comets tallied 1,477 points to defeat the Big Red Machine by a margin of 112 points.

“We knew coming into this meet we had a strong team but the kids really worked and they knew there was areas we could work at,” said Big Red Machine head coach William Johnson. “The sprints we improved tremendously and students who were there for years took it upon themselves to work hard and dedicate themselves to our outgoing seniors and they really performed above and beyond what we expected. It was a fight from day one to the finish.”

The Big Red Machine’s Otto Laing was the Most Outstanding male at the meet while the top female honour went to the Comets’ Daejha Moss.

A full report of day three and the meet will be published in Monday’s edition of the Tribune.

Event results can be found at www.tekresults.net

Points Standings

1. SAC Big Red Machine 1427

2. QC Comets 133.50

3. St Anne’s Blue Waves 542

4. St. John’s Giants 390.50

5. NCA Crusaders – 315.50

6. TC Suns – 175.50

7. JPW Falcons - 171.50

8. Kingsway Saints – 162.50

9. Aquinas Aces - 107

10. St Andrew’s Hurricanes - 82

11. Westminster Diplomats - 63

12. CW Saunders Cougars - 40