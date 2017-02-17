Dna And Minnis

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: Punch Thursday - Bran ready to deal for 9 seats

Unfortunately, I imagine that any level of pragmatism that Dr Minnis may have had in the past, is now tainted by his numbing experience of being deposed as Leader of the Opposition.

Quite frankly, I don’t know how on earth he would be able to function as a potential Prime Minister, as he would never really know when the next coup would happen.

I think if I were him I would stick with the gynaecology and leave the tough choices of politics to those with the stomach for it. Can anyone say if Hubert Ingraham is thinking of leaving retirement?

He is posting ideas and opinions which would have been more useful in 2012, when he decided to bail on the decimated FNM party without any notice, forethought or planning.

Maybe HAI could carry HAM’s doctor bag around for him if he goes back to OGBYN.

MONKEEDOO

Nassau,

February 9, 2017.