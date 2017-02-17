Ten Years Of The Ride For Hope As Cyclists Get Ready

RIDE for Hope celebrates its tenth anniversary this weekend with the 2017 charity cycling event taking place on Eleuthera.

Since its inception the Ride For Hope has raised close to $3m to aid cancer research, care and treatment in The Bahamas. This year the event returns to Eleuthera - where it began in 2006 - on Saturday, February 18, and for the second year Powerade will be served as the official sports drink.

“One of the great programmes that has been created as a result of the Ride For Hope is FIMS (Family Island Mammogram Screening Program)”, explained Cara Douglas, marketing manager for Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC).

“This programme allows women from around the Bahamas to get free mammogram screenings, which is typically only available in New Providence. As you can imagine this service has significantly helped some Family Island women. Programmes like this makes it an easy decision to support the Ride For Hope, and we are happy to participate for the second year as a ‘Yellow Jersey Sponsor’. We look forward to the foundation’s continued work battling cancer here in The Bahamas.”

The support of Caribbean Bottling Company, local distributors of Powerade, was described an “unwaverving” by Karen Eldon, Ride for Hope organiser. “We at Ride for Hope are so appreciative to have Caribbean Bottling Company and Powerade back as a back as a Yellow Jersey Sponsor again this year!,” she said. “The generosity of our corporate sponsors ensures that every single dollar raised by participating riders goes directly to the cause which is to fight cancer in the Bahamas. We are also excited to have Powerade as the featured sport drink for our riding participants this year, perfect for keeping our riders hydrated and refreshed.”

Ride for Hope is a charitable bike-a-thon designed to accommodate people of all ages and cycling abilities. Psrticpants can ride 10 miles or 100 miles, whether they pedal slowly or ride like the wind. The Ride for Hope’s Gran Fondo Eleuthera event places an emphasis on the fundraising efforts of the rider. The event starts at 7am on Saturday.