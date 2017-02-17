Women Held After Drugs Discovery

A woman from Nassau Village is in custody after she was arrested at the Lynden Pindling International Airport for possession of dangerous drugs on Wednesday, police reported.

Shortly after 1pm, the woman was travelling to the United States when US Customs and Border Patrol officials detained her at the US Pre-Clearance Departure Lounge, after just over four pounds of cocaine were discovered in her luggage, police said.

The woman was handed over to the police and taken into custody and is expected to appear in court today.

Police also reported that four people - two men and two women - were arrested on Thursday during a special operation on East Street.

Police said that shortly after 10am, a team of officers assigned to the South Central Division seized a quantity of dangerous drugs.

The officers were carrying out an operation in the area when a building was searched and a quantity of marijuana was found.

Investigations continue.