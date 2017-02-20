Three In Hospital After Shootings

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are appealing to the public for assistance in solving a shooting incident in an inner-city community yesterday that left three people in hospital.

Three others, including a woman, were also shot in separate incidents on Saturday.

According to initial police reports, the latest victims were shot during an argument with a man around 11am yesterday on Windsor Lane East and had to be taken to hospital for treatment where their conditions were listed as stable up to press time.

Police are looking for two men they want to speak with in reference to yesterday’s shooting. Officers believe Rolie Anthony “Babloo” Henfield, 20, and Tony Austin “Fats” Maycock, 44, both of Windsor Lane, can help in their investigation.

On Saturday, police were also called to the scene of three separate shootings throughout the capital.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, a man was standing in front of a home on Laird Street, when another man with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim was taken to hospital where he is detained with non-life threatening injuries.

In the other incident that occurred shortly after 7pm, a man was walking on Second Street, Coconut Grove, when an armed gunman approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim was taken to hospital where he is detained in stable condition.

Then shortly after 10pm, a woman was leaving a social event in her vehicle on Polhemus Street, when the occupants of a dark coloured two-door Honda car pulled up and shot her before speeding off. The victim was taken to hospital where she is detained in stable condition.

Police later arrested three adult males, two adult females and a juvenile female in connection with that incident.

Investigations into all four of these shooting incidents are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.