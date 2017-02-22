Bristol Wines Hit By Break-Ins

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

EDWARD Gardner, vice-president of Bristol Wines and Spirits, said yesterday he was “very concerned” about the number of break-ins in Exuma in the past few weeks after the company’s office in Gregory Town was robbed twice in one month.

Mr Gardner told The Tribune there have been an increased number of armed robberies in Exuma and even in broad daylight.

“Two weeks ago, around 10.30am, the store was robbed. Two men barged in with a handgun and a knife and held up the store,” Mr Gardner said. “They took off with the register but they did not get a lot of money because it was too early in the morning and there weren’t a lot of sales yet.

“Then a month earlier someone broke in the back window of the store and stole some cash. I do not know whether this is isolated or not but this kind of thing does not happen in Exuma so people are concerned.”

The Tribune also understands that the Exuma Beach Resort was robbed of thousands of dollars in cash and food on Sunday. It is the second time the resort has been robbed. However Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said he had received “no reports” of increased robberies in Exuma.