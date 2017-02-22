Stars Turn Spotlight On Youngsters

A group of students from the Down Syndrome Center got a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to play beach soccer with some of the top players from The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States yesterday.

A total of 17 children and adults who have the genetic disorder attended the Bahamas Beach Soccer Foundation Clinic at the new stadium at the Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility and received one-on-one training from the soccer stars who are in town for the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Champions.

Students took turns shooting at goal and learned some passing drills before playing a full game in the stadium.

The oldest student, 48-year-old Sonya Davis, said she had the time of her life. “It was awesome,” she yelled excitedly after the hour-long session ended. “I scored nine goals.”

Throughout the session, the students laughed and gave each other high fives when someone would successfully complete a task.

Waydell Hepburn, 28, said she wants to become a soccer player. Her friend, Joy Turner, 48, shared the same goal. “It was fun,” said Waydell.

The younger students also enjoy the activities and were all smiles as they interacted with the players who were equally as excited.

President of The Bahamas Down Syndrome Centre Cheryl Newell said the opportunity to interact with the beach soccer players was good for the students.

“They had a great time. Just feeling important enough to be asked to come to something special like this and for people to take the time to embrace them and connect with them is great. And I’m happy that they got to have some fun while getting a little exercise as well.”

Newell said the group will be out at the stadium this week to cheer on Team Bahamas and all the other players who they played with on Tuesday.

Starting striker for Team Bahamas Lesley St Fleur said he was grateful for the opportunity to work with the group. “It’s great to be there for the kids and show them some skills,” St Fleur said.

Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) Head of Competitions Josep Ponset congratulated St Fleur and other players who joined the community effort.

“The kids love it,” he said. “We love to share with them what we love, beach soccer. But it is about more than just the game; it is about connecting with the community and leaving something behind when we leave, hope and inspiration.”

The training session was organised and funded by BSWW with help from the Bahamas Football Association and the Local Organising Committee.

The CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships continue until Sunday.