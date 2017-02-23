Alternative Facts

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WHILE watching the evening news on ZNS, I couldn’t help but notice BTC’s little promotional ad where an “on the spot” reporter, armed with a microphone bearing BTC’s familiar logo, interviewed random Bahamian people, asking them if the Bahamas was “BTC Country”, and what they liked most about the company. When prodded, they all answered “yes” to question one, while giving numerous and rather interesting answers to question two. One young lady even went as far as saying that her favourite thing about BTC was “their data”.

At that point, I didn’t know whether to burst out laughing, shake my head in disgust, or to throw an object at the TV screen. As that great, old Bahamian saying goes, “Mouth could say anything.” Anyone can come on national TV and say how great and wonderful BTC is, but anyone who actually uses BTC’s services, especially their data plans, knows the truth: it’s not all that.

Right now, even as I write this letter, I am unable to access the internet, despite having the 2GB 30 day data package, with 223MB of data left (hopefully it will be back up for me to post this letter). This is how BTC’s service really is, it stops working for long periods of time without explanation, and I’m pretty sure that everyone reading this post has experienced the dreaded dropped call on more than one occasion.

If BTC’s services were so great, then there certainly wouldn’t be a need for another telecommunications company serving as competition.

Internet access is extremely important to me; it is an excellent way to promote yourself if you wish to start a small business. But how can one utilise this tool if they can’t access it? You pay $10, $20, $30 for data; that’s a substantial amount of money to spend. When you pay for data to access the internet, you should be able to access the internet. BTC is only contradicting themselves with ads boasting about how “great” they are, while continuing to give substandard performance.

