Elites Only?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

SO what does it take to be a successful candidate in a Bahamian election?

Incredibly, looking at the stats for 2012 all of the successful candidates collectively amassed a whopping $91,780,005.00 in declared assets or on average divided amongst the 38 MPs some $2.41 million each.

The top with the most was Hon Hubert Minnis with $10,980,122.00, next to him Hon B J Nottage with $8,180,725.00 - the smallest declared assets was H E Pricewell Forbes with $37,961.00.

The question has to be asked - is entering politics now an elite’s occupation?

In May 2017, it will be exceptionally interesting to see how these assets declared in 2012 grew or reduced... remembering our tax liabilities grew.

Which country with under 400,000 people have 27 millionaires as elected MPs... 71% of the 38 Editor... 71%!

Since 2012, the Chair for Disclosure saw it fit not to publish the annual declarations of MP-Senators.

In view of the cry for the fullest transparency one would have thought the good Chairman would have published all (did all comply annually?)

Based on the participation-voting in 2012 the level of voting went from a high in MICAL of 96% to a low in Bain & Grants Town of 82.3%...Bahamians exercise their voting right Whatever people are saying... might be slow to register but I doubt too many will abstain.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

February 21, 2017.