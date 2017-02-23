Pm Promises To Ensure Lunch Vendors Are Paid Wages

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

IN light of additional reports that lunch vendors on the national school lunch programme are not being paid, Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday announced he would “see to it” that they are paid.

Responding to claims by Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner in the House of Assembly on Wednesday that vendors in her constituency of Long Island have not been compensated for services since the start of the year, Mr Christie said he would be assuming personal responsibility of the matter and “immediately” begin the process of paying the vendors.

“With respect to payment for lunch vendors, I would move to investigate that,” stated Mr Christie, who is also minister of finance.

He added: “Ordinarily, the Minister of State for Finance (Golden Isles MP Michael Halkitis) would have the carriage of that, but Mr Speaker I would like to communicate with the member for Long Island because there is no explanation or excuse when it comes down to paying vendors for services provided.”

He also said: “ . . . So I will see to it that if they have not been paid and it is not being processed, that it will take place immediately.”

Mrs Butler-Turner for her part, expressed fear that if the situation was not rectified, it could lead to a serious drop-off in the performance of those students in her constituency that depend on the programme for needed meals.

She contended that in addition to the fate of the students involved, the vendors in question depend on payment to make ends meet.

She added that without these payments, many of the vendors were being placed in desperate circumstances.

Last month reports surfaced in Grand Bahama that vendors there had not been paid for up to five months in some cases.

The Tribune reported previously that the issue was highlighted on a 104.5 FM talk show with radio personality “Purple” during a live broadcast on January 24.

According to the host, the vendors had not been paid and, as a result, were frustrated.

The host expressed further concern that children on the programme may be affected if the vendors are unable to provide adequate lunch because of non-payment by the government.

At that time, education officials in Grand Bahama indicated that cheques for the vendors are prepared in Nassau, not in Freeport.