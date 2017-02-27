Losing Hope For Our Country

EDITOR, The Tribune.
After reading your editorial of Monday, February 20, headed: “What is happening in our courts?” I am saddened by what our country has become.
More and more every day I lose hope for this country. The problems are too widespread for there to be any meaningful change in our lifetime. We have issues with:
• An education system that produces “D” students, which means that their job prognosis is bleak.
• Children no longer safe going to school or once they are in school no longer secure from violence on the playground.
• Having lost generations of young men to gangs and crime.
• A community with no sense of family or connection to community or humanity.
• A population that is mostly ignorant, entitled, racist and self righteous.
• Lawlessness: from an old lady who has no problem throwing a paper cup into a planter in front of the hospital, to drivers who do not observe speed limits, who do not know how to operate a four-way stops, that have no regard for pedestrians on a crossing, men who have no problem cursing and peeing in public . . . I could go on, but you know the examples.
• An economy in decline and a dollar that will be devalued.
• An international reputation as a country that it is hard to do business with.
• People with money that could make a difference, but are banking their money or getting it out of the country in preparation for the inevitable collapse of the economy.
• Bright young minds that graduate from higher learning institutions and choose not to return to The Bahamas for all of the reasons listed above.
Where do you begin?
A DEPRESSED
BAHAMIAN
Nassau,
February 26, 2017.
Comments
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
This fallacy about "D" average is so ingrained, its comical ......... 75% of children go to public schools ........ and 30% of them graduate ......... that is "F" on the MOE scale ....... Thank God for about FIVE private schools that really inflate the statistics .......... Just look in the recently held BJC and BGCSE awards ceremony and some BIG public schools do not have ONE student mentioned at all!!!!!!!!!!
