Losing Hope For Our Country

EDITOR, The Tribune.

After reading your editorial of Monday, February 20, headed: “What is happening in our courts?” I am saddened by what our country has become.

More and more every day I lose hope for this country. The problems are too widespread for there to be any meaningful change in our lifetime. We have issues with:

• An education system that produces “D” students, which means that their job prognosis is bleak.

• Children no longer safe going to school or once they are in school no longer secure from violence on the playground.

• Having lost generations of young men to gangs and crime.

• A community with no sense of family or connection to community or humanity.

• A population that is mostly ignorant, entitled, racist and self righteous.

• Lawlessness: from an old lady who has no problem throwing a paper cup into a planter in front of the hospital, to drivers who do not observe speed limits, who do not know how to operate a four-way stops, that have no regard for pedestrians on a crossing, men who have no problem cursing and peeing in public . . . I could go on, but you know the examples.

• An economy in decline and a dollar that will be devalued.

• An international reputation as a country that it is hard to do business with.

• People with money that could make a difference, but are banking their money or getting it out of the country in preparation for the inevitable collapse of the economy.

• Bright young minds that graduate from higher learning institutions and choose not to return to The Bahamas for all of the reasons listed above.

Where do you begin?

A DEPRESSED

BAHAMIAN

Nassau,

February 26, 2017.

