Breaking News: Brent Symonette Enters Election Race For Fnm In St Anne's

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette, who served under the 2007-2012 Ingraham administration, has announced his intention to run on the Free National Movement’s (FNM) ticket in the next general election for the St Anne’s constituency.

During a press conference at his East Bay Street office on Tuesday, Mr Symonette, 62, said he informed FNM leader Dr Hubert Minnis of his decision.

However, Mr Symonette will still have to face all of the normal party procedures, including vetting from the FNM’s Candidate’s and Investigative committees, before his bid with the organisation is set in stone.

Hubert Chipman now serves as St Anne’s MP and has said publicly that this will be his last term in frontline politics.

