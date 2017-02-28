Breaking News: Brent Symonette Enters Election Race For Fnm In St Anne's

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette, who served under the 2007-2012 Ingraham administration, has announced his intention to run on the Free National Movement’s (FNM) ticket in the next general election for the St Anne’s constituency.
During a press conference at his East Bay Street office on Tuesday, Mr Symonette, 62, said he informed FNM leader Dr Hubert Minnis of his decision.
However, Mr Symonette will still have to face all of the normal party procedures, including vetting from the FNM’s Candidate’s and Investigative committees, before his bid with the organisation is set in stone.
Hubert Chipman now serves as St Anne’s MP and has said publicly that this will be his last term in frontline politics.
Comments
Honestman 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
I can see an FNM cabinet taking shape unlike with the DNA. This is good news for Minnis.
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
The same dead beat politicians who have accomplished nothing for the country in the past keep coming back to the trough for more. This one is well known for his propensity to direct lucrative government contracts the way of his family owned businesses. Many of us remember well the generous government paving contract he directed to his family paving business a few years back while he was serving as a cabinet minister. And that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this man's willingness to turn a blind eye to conflict of interest situations involving the government that put a lot of money in his family's bank accounts. The good people of St. Anne's deserve so much better than this greedy oligarch.
realfreethinker 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
That is an old story and he was punished for his actions. At least with the FNM one is punished for one's misdeeds,with corrupt group of misfits we have now you are rewarded GET OVER IT
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
It's voters like you who are willing to forgive and forget who have our country mired in the very dismal political state that it is in today. You no doubt are probably one who has forgiven Shameless Shane for the "old story" regarding his grave transgressions involving Anna Nicole, including the infamous gold Rolex watch that he so proudly wears to this day. Presumably you have managed to "GET OVER IT" too when it comes to Shameless Shane's instances of egregious misconduct, or George Smith's for that matter!
realfreethinker 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Your assumption would be incorrect sir/madam. I have moved way beyond Shane and Brent problems. Neither of them can get my vote. I just made a point,that bringing these stuff up now adds nothing to the equation. You need to direct this comment to those people in Golden gates who continue to elect that criminal
John 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
Well_mudda_take_ sick, get over it and get a life...ther has to be some light at the end of this dark tunnel, some ray of hope, some leap of fate, some shower of blessing. It can't all be doom and gloom. And you seem to want to paint everyone with the same brush. Hope you don't live in a glass house.
licks2 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
You know dat yoon making no sense aye? I think dat you just did not expected rocin doc to reach the place to very likely be we next PM. . .
Publius 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
I see that he announced his candidacy instead of the party doing so. Anyone with eyes can see what this is going to be the start of.
BoopaDoop 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Leadership challenge if he gets his seat but Doc loses his?
Publius 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Minnis does not need to lose his seat. The post of Prime Minister is an appointed post, not an elected post. When a Party wins, the elected members can advise the GG that someone other than their party leader commands their support in the House. That person would then be appointed PM. I wasn't suggesting that this will happen in my original post, but it can. Many Bahamians do not know or understand this. What I was alluding to however, was the inner party dynamics and how this is going to turn very dicey very quickly.
licks2 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
So then our PM will be Mr. Symonette. . .so what is ya point? and why should doc keep him out just because he can "pull" an LBT on him. . .you forget that doc done beat BS, HI, LBT, the seven et al. . .and the seven melt down in the upper and lower house! The FNM has now "tunt" into doc PARTY. . .the new era has begun! Besides, Mr Symonette brings a whole lot of skills and experience to the table. . .PLUS HE WHITE!
jackbnimble 31 minutes ago
Dang. I was thinking the same thing. Doc is surrounding himself with people who can oust him and take his place!
licks2 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
What?
DDK 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
All SOME of us can do is criticize.
licks2 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Here we go again. . .now they will "eat" Mr. Symonette now that he "playin" with rocin doc!!!
Alex_Charles 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
While I am not a Brent fan nor do I approve of his comments on voting for Trump... I must say this is good news for the FNM. This election cycle got more interesting, from Perry flipping the bird, to Keod intimidating a Supreme Court judge..... damn.
This is gonna be one hell of a showdown
Voltaire 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
What this means is that $$$ from Eastern Road and Lyford Cay will now begin to flow. Good news for Minnis indeed.
TalRussell 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Comrades! Just goes to prove so as Ezekiel was connected dem dry bones, the Red Movement have, is and will always be connected to the foots, hip and thigh bones of the former UBP.
I'm not saying that is necessarily a bad thing. But a political fact that Papa Hubert was politically smart enough to recognize and respect during his time in official opposition, and why he stayed in power 15 years.
Welcome back home, former DPM Brent. It eems you've finally sorted out the Loretta and Bran things?
Publius 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
What is his money supposed to do for the FNM just weeks before a general election? Pouring oil into a bottle full of holes still results in a messy floor and a slipping hazard for everyone in that room.
alfalfa 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Not front page news for me. He is a relic of the past who should retire on his immense wealth. He has changed his mind about not supporting a party run by Minnis, to saying he would only run if he was made Deputy Leader, now this. To quote Big Bad Brad, a flip-flopper.
Publius 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Well only the party can elect him deputy leader. Deputy Prime Minister meantime holds no constitutional weight and is simply another member of the cabinet, so that post is not a power play if that is what Brent may be thinking.
licks2 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
You just jumping all around the place to say that BS is likely to be DPM in the HOA and Mr. Turnquest the deputy party leader. . . the DPM is next "power" position dat will move forward if by chance the PM is done away with. . .
DDK 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
YOU GO BOY!
TalRussell 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
Comrades! Time do do away with the position of Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) It's an extra taxpayers expense to prop up an honorary position in the Cabinet. The DPM, has never succeed the PM, and Papa Hubert made that crystal clear to his DPM Brent.
The most powerful of all our nation's DPM's, was A.D. "Mitch" Hanna, and even "Mitch" was never considered the successor to PM Pindling. Truth be told - DPM's have never grown politically under any of our PM's. It's a step closer to - out the door you go.
licks2 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Tal that was because all our PMs picked a weak/not greedy DPM. . .doc will pick a strong one. . .which is the right thing to do. . .just in case BS has to take over as PM!!
John 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
so who acts as prime minister when he is out of town? go study ole boy. They are not necessary successors to PM's but their 'stand ins" to ensure that their wishes and policies are carried out in their absence. Even in the US most vice presidents do not succeed the president.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Ok. If the plan is to pust Minnis shortly after election and put Brent in place I'll go register now....
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
Ok. If the plan is to oust Minnis shortly after election and put Brent in place I'll go register now....
licks2 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
You don't learn there fella. . . EEN NOBODY ON YA RUN WITH YA OBSESSION WITH GETTING RID OF THE DOC. . .ya train done gone and left you behind. . .doc and them done departed the building. . .you can stay here or go a catch-up yinna train or you ger miss that ride all the way to government house. . .I een know why yall going there. . .but yinna doc say yinna gern there! Lol!
John 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Brent Symnonette will make a good second man behind Minnis. As PM he may lose site of the poor and less fortunate and be tempted to cater to the rich and famous. He has a broad band of experience in politics and in government. Minnis has tolerance and endurance and should be given an opportunity. Obviously Christie is running scared, so much so, he is throwing up the bird sign (middle finger). The PLP has soo many skeletons in their closets they will fight this election to the death. With Brent Symnonette running it brings strength to the FNM. Hopefully he will be allowed to take the number two post. And if Butler-Turner and her ^ rebels or some of them) decide to return this will make the FNM the strongest it has been in 5 years and with the greatest possibility of winning the election, even without any coalition, either from the DNA or any other party. Some of those smaller groups may fall off before elections anyway.
Honestman 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Agree with most of your post except the reference to LBT. She has "shot her bolt" and can add nothing to the FNM.
Publius 3 hours ago
Now comes the nauseating race-based arguments on both sides; those who have an issue because he is a mulatto (though white to the eye), and those who want us to believe he is white, and that this by itself makes him the person every "intelligent" person should want to be Prime Minister.
licks2 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
This one black vote that he has no problem getting. . .and I old. . .these young people dem een into that foolishness! Mr. Symonette is the shot across the bow the PLP feared!
PastorTroy 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
UBP SHALL RISE AGAIN. FACT: Not all Caucasians or people of European descent are racist. That said, however, during this 'Trump' era, 'whiteness' have become emboldened in their quest for total world leadership domination. Former DPM Brent entering the political scene in The Bahamas should be no surprise, especially after his honest comment about voting for U.S President Trump (HE CAN'T, I KNOW THIS). There is a popular saying in the rural and ultra conservative southern USA states, "The South Shall Rise Again" Bahamians can continue to be naive and embrace the European Colonialist agenda, in small, very political and financially influential circles IN THE BAHAMAS, there is a deep resentment for Bahamian 'Black leadership' or the lack thereof; regardless of political affiliation, unless that individual embrace or compliments the former UBP agenda in The Bahamas. Shame on Religious and Political 'Leaders' who turn a blind eye to the source of many of the divide and rule tactics being played on Bahamians by the ruling elite because of greed. WE NEED A REVOLUTION IN THE BAHAMAS!!!
Honestman 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Yes we do and its NOTHING TO DO WITH COLOUR but everything to do with ETHICS.
TalRussell 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Comrades! Putting aside the pros and cons to Bren'ts desire to contest come the 2017 General, forgive me if I shine the spotlight on weaknesses when it's the Candidate and not the party -making the media pitch. Maybe, Brent's been talking too much politics with Bran and Long Island's MP "Reheasa?
Would've been really exciting newsworthy news item - had the three "Teammates" held a joint press conference?
Voltaire 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Tal - dont let this fool you. Brent is making the announcement because HAI has explained to Minnis that it would look better this way. It is pure strategy. Minnis has branded himself as the grassroots "people's" candidate and so he can't be parading UBPs about the place. But now the UBP dollars are in play. Your PLP better hurry up give Nygard dem what they want so they can be properly funded!
TalRussell 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
Comrade Voltaire, contrary to what has been expressed by some the former DPM's own cabinet colleagues, I welcome any UBP to contest come the 2017 General. The Good Lord knows, Brent is not alone when I could easily name at least (5) committed to the UBP ideology, who done are announced Red Movement candidates fixed to run in UBP voter based constituencie.
The UBP financed airwaves established under Papa Hubert, are too now putting their political operatives in place to peddle UBP propaganda for 2017 - while the PM is left all alone with that ragtime ZNS radio and TV.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
No news here he cannot help himself why the long delay. rest assured. he comming to get "Roc with Doc" The Devil is in the details. The man is cold.
TalRussell 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
by TalRussell
John 36 minutes ago
The government should be represented of the people. The white citizens of the country should be represented in government, on the police force, the defense forces, the hospital staff and the prison population. Did I miss anything?
alfalfa 18 minutes ago
John, I couldn't agree with you more. However, just being white does not qualify one to represent the "caucasian" citizens of the country. Good Character and commitment to serve all of the Bahamas should be prerequisites. These qualities are sorely lacking in many of our MP's, Black, White, Mulatto, Conchy Joe, or whatever. This is one that would not, in my opinion, qualify.
Abaconian 12 minutes ago
things starting to heat up now.
