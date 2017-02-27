Martial Law, Spy Capabilities

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: Police Uneasy At Move To Call In RBDF In Crime Fight.

The Tribune, February 24, 2017.

MARTIAL law, combined with NIA & Intercept/Spy capabilities, might well be useful in fighting crime.

However, it could also increase the power of certain unethical politicians who seem to have little respect for privacy and the courts.

Further power enhancement could be achieved with an eventual introduction of covert neighbourhood informers who are secretly on the government payroll ---- of course, this would be under the guise of providing jobs.

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

February 26, 2017.