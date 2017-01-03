Bob Unveils $30m New Year ‘Bail Out’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bank of the Bahamas has unveiled the second phase of its recapitalisation plan by launching a $30 million convertible bond issue, producing more scepticism from its weary minority shareholders.

The BISX-listed institution, in newspaper advertisements placed late last week, said it would be selling the Convertible Capital Bonds in three $10 million tranches, with the first placed on New Year’s Eve.

Capital markets sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Tribune Business that the bonds’ pricing, issue timing and lack of timely disclosure by the Bank of the Bahamas all suggested that the Government was likely to take up the entire $30 million.

The bonds carry a 3.125 per cent interest coupon, which is a full percentage point below the new 4.25 per cent Bahamian Prime rate.

The low yield/return on the bonds fails to sufficiently compensate investors for the risk they are taking in investing in Bank of the Bahamas debt securities, given that the institution has racked up almost $120 million in total losses over the past three years.

The 3.125 per cent rate is fixed, and the bonds “perpetual”, meaning that the investor compensation will not change over the lifetime of the bonds, although they could be converted to equity in Bank of the Bahamas at some stage.

Capital market analysts, meanwhile, were also surprised that the first $10 million tranche was to be placed on New Year’s Eve, which was a Saturday - and not on a weekday, which is the norm for most issues.

The Bank of the Bahamas bonds are also being issued through private placement to “accredited investors only”, although their identity is not defined in the scant information made available to the market.

The private placement document, containing all necessary financial information for investors to make a decision, “will be distributed by invitation only” - adding to the secrecy surrounding the issue.

The timing of the last two tranches’ placement, on January 30 and February 28, 2017, respectively, only adds to the impression that the Government will pick up the entire $30 million issue.

The month-end placements appear timed to coincide with when it has gained its monthly Value-Added Tax (VAT) revenues, which now have to be paid 21 days from the previous month’s end.

“The pricing on the security is at a level where the market will not participate,” one capital markets source told Tribune Business, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“It’s a very unattractively priced security in the market, understanding where Bank of the Bahamas is, and the timing of the offering. By implication, the Government has no intention of anyone else subscribing.

“This is a last-minute issue to meet the Central Bank’s requirements in terms of capital, and they have to find some way of raising the $10 million.”

Should the Government take up the entire private placement, it will have pumped a further $70 million into Bank of the Bahamas, once the recent $40 million rights issue is taken into consideration.

The latter placement was funded by converting $40 million worth of deposits the Government held with Bank of the Bahamas into equity, and a similar operation is likely with these three bond tranches.

The capital markets source, though, complained that Bank of the Bahamas had failed - as a publicly listed and traded company - to provide sufficient notice of the bond offering, given that it was a material development.

“As a public company, there really ought to be some notice,” they told Tribune Business. “This is being run as a non-public company, with the Government treating it as our bank and doing what they want.

“It’s a major material event for the company, and notice should have been given a few days before. You have this responsibility as a public company to disclose information, and why should they not have to meet the same regulations. It just makes a mockery of the whole situation.”

The convertible bond issue had long been flagged, having been mentioned at Bank of the Bahamas’ annual general meeting (AGM) last year, and also referenced in Standard & Poor’s (S&P) recent downgrade report. No date, though, had been set for it.

Minority shareholders, ground down by the massive reduction in their investment’s value, said the latest $30 million issue represented a continuing taxpayer bail-out of the troubled commercial bank.

Dionisio D’Aguilar, a shareholder and the FNM’s candidate for Montagu, told Tribune Business: “The Government can say whatever they want, but they’re bailing out the bank.

“The Government, over a period of time, has put $150 million into that bank. It continues, and will probably continue indefinitely.”

Apart from the injection of $100 million worth of ‘government paper’ in October 2014 to shore up Bank of the Bahamas’ balance sheet, Mr D’Aguilar said the ‘bail out’ had started before that when the Treasury and National Insurance Board (NIB) increased their combined equity stake from 51 per cent to 65 per cent.

“It pales in comparison to BEC, and is falling under the radar because not everyone needs it, but it’s costing the Bahamian taxpayer hundreds of millions of dollars,” Mr D’Aguilar told Tribune Business.

“It’s no wonder we got downgraded. It’s sucking up hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, and the Government should bring this whole sorry episode to an end by getting out of the banking business and selling it.

“It obviously has some value, but it’s becoming less and less. If you look at the balance sheet, it’s becoming smaller and smaller.”

Mike Lightbourn, president of Coldwell Banker Lightbourn Realty, questioned where the Government was finding the money for the Bank of the Bahamas bonds from, given its obvious cash flow difficulties.

“I just don’t see where they’re getting all this money, as there’s a complete shortage everywhere else,” he told Tribune Business.

“They’re just going deeper into the hole. I don’t understand it. What can I say? It’s just getting worse and worse.”