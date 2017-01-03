Collie Suggests Turning Away Women Registering To Vote Is Suppression

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
FREE National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie was adamant yesterday that he “doesn’t put anything past” the Progressive Liberal Party led government, while suggesting that it was operating a form of “voter suppression” ahead of the 2017 general election.
Amid reports that some women have been turned away from registration sites because of “improper” attire, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall last week defended the right of his staff not to process people because of their clothing, telling The Tribune women registering to vote with “half their breasts out” is not permitted.
In response, Mr Collie said the practice flew in the face of both the Bahamas Constitution and the Penal Code.
Neither of these, Mr Collie said, gives any government agency claim to deny a Bahamian citizen the right to exercise their rights.
And while Mr Hall should handle the affairs of his office independently, Mr Collie asserted that this has not been the case as politicians direct him.
“Now when it comes to the motive of the PLP I won’t put anything past them,” Mr Collie told The Tribune during an interview yesterday. “So I wonder why the parliamentary commissioner’s staff would turn away female voters who they say are exposing too much breast.
“Under the Constitution and under the Penal Code, a woman could dress any way she wishes unless it offends public decency. If it offends public decency, it is for the police or the court. Now the court will say to a woman if she comes in or even to a man you are not properly dressed to appear in this court go and cover up. “But no government agency has any constitutional or penal right to deny a Bahamian citizen the right to exercise their franchise and that is what it amounts to. Denying the female gender the right to register in order to exercise their free will franchise and that’s definitely a no, no and can’t be tolerated.”
He also touched on low voter registration.
“In the last election, 170,000 persons registered, but right now we are at a deficit of 100,000 persons as just around 75,000 people are now registered at this point,” Mr Collie said. “We have a few months to go and you are going to tell me you are going to turn people away because they dress a certain way and it isn’t even within your legal authority to turn them away? It doesn’t make any sense at all.”
In a statement released on Friday, Mr Collie also called the situation “disgraceful”.
He said the fact that women were being turned away because of how they are dressed is unethical and very possibly illegal.
“This is disturbing and the government owes this country and the women being disenfranchised an apology. We call on (Prime Minister) Perry Christie and his government to clearly apologise at once and publicly address how they plan to fix this issue,” he said in a press release at the time.
“The Free National Movement wants a free and fair election that is free of any suspicious activities and that all eligible Bahamians are registered to vote.
“The Bahamian people are ready to rid themselves of this inept and corrupt PLP government and they should be given every chance to register to do so. The FNM continues to encourage every Bahamian to register to vote so that they have the opportunity to vote when the election is called,” Mr Collie said.
This came after a pregnant woman who did not want to be identified, told The Tribune she was told by registration officials at the Elizabeth Estates Post Office that she would not be allowed to register to vote on separate occasions because of what she was wearing at the time.
On her second attempt she went into the post office wearing an ankle length maxi dress, but was still not permitted to begin the process.
Returning for a third try, the expectant mother wore a jacket and was still told that she was too bare, so she had to put on a scarf in order to be registered.
The Parliamentary Elections Act makes no mention of dress code.
Questioned about this last Thursday, Mr Hall suggested that people may have been turned away and pointed to the public service having a “dress code” for how people are to present themselves in public.
“Because you have to take photographs, so if someone comes with half their breasts out and cleavage showing, this isn’t permitted,” Mr Hall said.
“This has been around not just under my administration but other previous ones where we ask people to dress in decency and in order. So if my people feel that someone is not properly dressed for the photograph, we ask them to kindly put on the proper attire. That’s not out of order. It’s trying to help them. So it’s not to be rude, it’s to make sure that things are done in decency and in order,” Mr Hall added.
For her part, Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner on Friday rebuked Mr Hall for defending “nonsensical,” “wrongheaded” practices, which bordered on illegal.
She further demanded that Mr Hall explain the provision in law governing the enforcement of a dress code being used to hamper and obstruct the democratic right of a citizen to freely register to vote. This, Mrs Butler-Turner said, is highly arbitrary and undemocratic.
When he was contacted yesterday, Mr Hall refused to answer any questions regarding the dress code being enforced by his office.
Comments
Publius 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
This matter has been beaten to death in press releases. Now, why won't the FNM address the issue of why it is that the majority of eligible Bahamian voters are not registering to vote? It is not because Hall is a moron which successive Prime Ministers have long since been aware of. It is because Bahamians, while wanting the PLP gone, have no confidence in the alternatives. But the FNM is content, as is its way, to live in denial and blame the sun, moon and stars for their own gross failings as an Opposition party. The FNM itself has failed to take a productive, active role in getting people registered, yet want to seize on this story because they think it will score them brownie points.
Note to the FNM; any sensible women out there can see what the FNM's behavior has been toward women in their own party since 2012. The FNM thinks women will be enamored by their feigned indignation about this matter, thinking women will believe the FNM is more for them than the PLP. Any right-thinking Bahamian woman should be able to see that notwithstanding the FNM's past accomplishments for women, the FNM of today cares as much about Bahamian women as the PLP does.
licks2 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
Lost in space. . .did you go out and asked the public why they have not registered to vote as yet? No. . .you go all around the bush talking about what you "tink" it is that cause folks to register in low numbers without carrying out one simple procedure. . .get out of that glass bubble for a bit and ask the people why they did not registered. . .you will find there were many reasons endemic to the Bahamian method of meeting deadlines. . .and some other things I suspect as well! For example, many of us who went to get registered were told that we needed to get the new e-passport to register. . .out old ones nor the old voters cards were accepted. At that time, the new passports were $150 for the normal wait of 8 weeks or $250 for a rushed job of about 2 weeks! LOW INCOME AND PERSONS WHO THOUGHT THAT PAYING FOR THE NEW DOCUMENTS JUST TO GET THE VOTERS CARD WAS HECK WERE PREVENTED FROM REGISTERING TO VOTE! Lol!
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Who do the jungalists vote for??????????
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
I do not understand why this "bare breast" story has become the head lines in any news media in the first place. why? with all the issues confronting the Bahamas and the world at large. In my view it is a new low, for journalist
The_Oracle 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Seems triggered by some over zealous Registrar officers no? The proper way to address various states of undress is for Police officers to charge them with indecent exposure right? Although one has difficulty finding that line there days granted.....
Publius 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
This matter is simply one of a moronic person in charge. Public Service policy is that people who present themselves to public offices for services ought to be attired a certain way. Public Officers can deny service to members of the public based on this longstanding and outdated policy. Hall, being the cretin he is, decided to apply that to women coming to the office to get registered. It is simply his foolish mis-application of the policy in this regard, since no policy or law for that matter, is above the Constitution. That is the salient issue here that got lost behind politicians trying to score brownie points. It seems Collie is trying to suggest that the women being turned away are FNM supporters, because let's face it; he wouldn't care if they are PLP supporters. And if Collie really thought that, then how come the FNM needed to wait for a Tribune story to raise the alarm about what they suspect might be happening to voters the PLP might want to suppress? If the FNM were on the ground with and for the Bahamian people, they would know about such a thing long before it ever made it to a newspaper, mainstream or otherwise. The foolishness on all fronts in this country is beyond nauseating.
