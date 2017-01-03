Nottage: Plp Is Best For Policies To Fight Crime

By RASHAD ROLLE

WHEN Bahamians ask themselves which political party has the best policies to fight crime and improve people’s lives, they will say the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) does, National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage claimed yesterday.

Stressing that last year’s decrease in murders compared to the previous year - from a record 146 in 2015 to 113 - was due to strong police work and Urban Renewal, Dr Nottage said officials cannot be satisfied because there is still more work to do to combat violent crime.

His comments came on the sidelines of the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade.

“I think when you look at the whole broad spectrum and public policy and the impact that it has had on the quality of life in our country, there’s no doubt that the only party that has a plan, a strategy, projects, policies that have been benefiting people is the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and I think anybody taking a fair look at the progress of the country over the last four years would admit that the PLP is well suited to see its policies through over the course of the next five years,” Dr Nottage said.

He may have been referring to the government’s broad policies; however, his comments came after he was asked by The Tribune to reflect on how crime and the Christie administration’s efforts to combat it should weigh on people’s minds in an election year.

In opposition, the PLP infamously erected billboards around New Providence, emphasising the number of murders that took place during the Ingraham administration, which was in office at the time. The billboards declared that under five years of the Free National Movement there had been more than 490 murders.

According to The Tribune’s records, there have been 572 murders since the Christie administration came to power in May, 2012, with promises to solve the problem.

However, killings decreased last year compared to 2015, which saw a record 146 homicides. There were 113 homicides in 2016, according to The Tribune’s records, a 22.7 per cent decrease.

The murder rate increased significantly in the final quarter of 2016 after a quieter period in the summer raised hope that the country would record its lowest number of murders since 2010, the last time the murder tally failed to reach the three-figure mark.

Instead, 2016’s tally was the lowest since 2012, when 111 people were killed. November and December were the bloodiest months of last year, with 14 and 15 murders respectively.

Dr Nottage said yesterday that 2016’s decrease was a result of policing strategies and help from the public.

“It’s not a natural ebb and flow,” he said. “It’s a mixture of strategies introduced by the police force and due to the assistance we’ve gotten from the public and Urban Renewal police officers who concentrate on community policing. I am pleased with the performance of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) with respect to fighting crime. Crime decreased significantly through the course of the last year but I’m not satisfied. So long as we have crime, particularly violent crime, we cannot be satisfied because there’s lots of work to do.”