Nottage: Plp Is Best For Policies To Fight Crime

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
WHEN Bahamians ask themselves which political party has the best policies to fight crime and improve people’s lives, they will say the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) does, National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage claimed yesterday.
Stressing that last year’s decrease in murders compared to the previous year - from a record 146 in 2015 to 113 - was due to strong police work and Urban Renewal, Dr Nottage said officials cannot be satisfied because there is still more work to do to combat violent crime.
His comments came on the sidelines of the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade.
“I think when you look at the whole broad spectrum and public policy and the impact that it has had on the quality of life in our country, there’s no doubt that the only party that has a plan, a strategy, projects, policies that have been benefiting people is the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and I think anybody taking a fair look at the progress of the country over the last four years would admit that the PLP is well suited to see its policies through over the course of the next five years,” Dr Nottage said.
He may have been referring to the government’s broad policies; however, his comments came after he was asked by The Tribune to reflect on how crime and the Christie administration’s efforts to combat it should weigh on people’s minds in an election year.
In opposition, the PLP infamously erected billboards around New Providence, emphasising the number of murders that took place during the Ingraham administration, which was in office at the time. The billboards declared that under five years of the Free National Movement there had been more than 490 murders.
According to The Tribune’s records, there have been 572 murders since the Christie administration came to power in May, 2012, with promises to solve the problem.
However, killings decreased last year compared to 2015, which saw a record 146 homicides. There were 113 homicides in 2016, according to The Tribune’s records, a 22.7 per cent decrease.
The murder rate increased significantly in the final quarter of 2016 after a quieter period in the summer raised hope that the country would record its lowest number of murders since 2010, the last time the murder tally failed to reach the three-figure mark.
Instead, 2016’s tally was the lowest since 2012, when 111 people were killed. November and December were the bloodiest months of last year, with 14 and 15 murders respectively.
Dr Nottage said yesterday that 2016’s decrease was a result of policing strategies and help from the public.
“It’s not a natural ebb and flow,” he said. “It’s a mixture of strategies introduced by the police force and due to the assistance we’ve gotten from the public and Urban Renewal police officers who concentrate on community policing. I am pleased with the performance of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) with respect to fighting crime. Crime decreased significantly through the course of the last year but I’m not satisfied. So long as we have crime, particularly violent crime, we cannot be satisfied because there’s lots of work to do.”
Comments
viewersmatters 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
GTF too early to be talking shyt 2017..STFU please!!!!!!!!! and do us all Bahamians a favor and find the most uncomfortable spot in the deepest part of darkness where it's burning hot.
viewersmatters 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Mr. Nitrate should be damn shame to even comment on such statement, he has no honor or pride to even be proud of this countries development or crime rate. Where is the honor in the nation leader they all should hang their heads extremely low and walk directly into darkness until it's time to meet our maker.
Hogfish 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
just talk as much sh!t that does come from a donkeys ass and hope that some other wutless negro might believe it.
BUT even the poorest dumbest illiterate shack rat that the P HELL P has kept trodden down in they own shit and misery don't believe a word yall evil devils says no more.
Yall have brought curse and misery from God himself and you all going to hell for it.
Sickened 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
There is nothing positive to say about our crime figures! If this guy truly understood that this fell under his portfolio, he would have stepped down years ago. He obviously does not have the mental capacity to think.
Alex_Charles 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Dear Dr. Bernard Nottage,
Fuck you.
Signed The Bahamian People
Sickened 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
The blank stare in his photo says it all... "Where am I? Why is everyone staring at me?"
K4C 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Dr Nottage There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Crime exploded in this country under the PLP in the late 1970s and 1980s .......... and the leopard has not changed its spots eh??????????......... who has the murder record and the downgrade record, public service teefing record, and the low school GPA record and the FDI failure record??????????? .......... and BJ had something to do with all of them since 1977.
Cobalt 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
Couldn't have said it any better.
Greentea 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Sheeprunner12 you just threaded the needle there. Sounds like the beginning of a good campaign slogan to send them home. How this sound? "Who led the country when crime exploded in the 80s? The PLP! Who led the country when the economy was downgraded? The PLP! Who led the country to a record murder rate? The PLP! Who led the country when we achieved the lowest grade point average in the history of Bahamian education? The PLP! Who allowed millions and millions of tax papers money to be stolen at Road Traffic, BAMSI, etc. without accountability? The PLP! Who sold the management to BEC to an American concern who cant keep the lights on, causing Bahamians millions of dollars in losses - stoves, water heaters, Tvs, washers- fried? The PLP! Who can't tell us where the VAT money gone? The PLP! It is time my people. It is time. We gat to save ourselves from this path to HELL. Roll out PLP! Roll out! You are FIRED!
