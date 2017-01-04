Dna Chairman: I Don’T Expect To Be Punished For Gambling In Atlantis

By NICO SCAVELLA
Tribune Staff Reporter
nscavella@tribunemedia.net
DEMOCRATIC National Alliance Chairman Andrew Wilson yesterday said although he remains steadfast in his recent assertions that he “ought not to accede to being discriminated against in my own country”, he will seek legal advice from his attorney before attempting to gamble in the Atlantis Casino in the future.
Mr Wilson, in an interview with The Tribune, said he does not anticipate any punitive action against him from the Gaming Board for an incident on Sunday, which reportedly saw him escorted out of the Paradise Island-based casino and subsequently asked by officials “not to come back.”
He added that he is “firm in my conviction” that this country’s Constitution “provides me with protection from discrimination and the pursuit of happiness”.
Although he did not directly confirm whether he would adhere to those warnings, Mr Wilson stressed that he has gambled in the Atlantis Casino at least once “every other month” for “well over a year” and that he is “known to the staff of the casino.”
According to reports in a local daily, Mr Wilson was escorted from the craps table at the casino on Sunday night after being approached by a Gaming Board representative who asked him to produce identification, which he refused.
The main reason he was escorted out of the casino was because the country’s laws allow for visitors to gamble legally in casinos while Bahamians and permanent residents cannot.
Mr Wilson told The Tribune that despite him being a regular patron in the casino, he was informed by officials that “someone said to them that I’m a Bahamian.”
“Basically they told me that you know that what you were doing is against the law, and at one point there was a question as to whether I would be able to keep my funds which were the chips that I had in my possession, that would have been about $1,200 at that time,” he said. “And I asserted my right to keep my funds. And so they escorted me to the cage where I was able to cash in my chips for which they paid me in US dollars and asked me not to come back.”
When asked if he would return to the casino to gamble, Mr Wilson said: “I’ll have to take advice from my attorney on that, but I am firm in my conviction that I ought not to accede to being discriminated against in my own country, and that the Constitution provides me with protection from discrimination and the pursuit of happiness.”
He added: “…I am not new to the Paradise Island casino. I have been going there, I would say for well over a year, on average every other month, once every other month or once per quarter. I am known to the staff of the casino. I gave them (funds) that they accepted and sold me the chips with which I played, and they did not have a problem with that. Certainly I was not gambling by myself.
“I saw some prominent persons that I recognised in the casino, and like I said the only thing that differentiated me from them was the complexion of my skin.”
In December 2015, a Bahamian caught playing blackjack in the Atlantis Casino was given probation by a magistrate after he pleaded guilty to illegal gambling.
Trevor Thompson, 21, of Sea Beach Estates, was faced with a fine of up to $5,000 for the illegal gambling charge.
In January 2013, a gambling referendum was held to determine if Bahamians supported the idea of regulating and taxing web shops and the creation of a national lottery. The question of allowing Bahamians to legally gamble in casinos was not put on the ballot.
Most voters said no to both questions on the ballot, although less than 50 per cent of the country’s registered voters showed up at the polls.
However, the Christie administration went ahead with the regulation of web shops in spite of the results of the referendum.
Comments
sealice 9 hours, 23 minutes ago
being discriminated against? So Atlantis has a sign up that says no black gamblers? Wonder how that would go over?
lkalikl 9 hours, 6 minutes ago
Why are these wannabe leaders fighting for the wrong things and acting like they will enhance our freedom? Slaves fight for the right to gamble, not free men and women.
B_I_D___ 8 hours, 37 minutes ago
If you don't agree with the law, then petition to get the law changed...but don't think it shouldn't apply to you just because you disagree with it. I hope the gaming board DOES fine him and use him as an example. It's that very arrogance in the current political arena that has everyone so pissed off, the law applies to the lesser folk, but not the privileged politicians. F* O!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
Right on my friend!
Honestman 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
"Basically they told me that you know that what you were doing is against the law, and at one point there was a question as to whether I would be able to keep my funds which were the chips that I had in my possession, that would have been about $1,200 at that time,”
Is this man the best the DNA has to offer as Party Chairman???
TalRussell 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
Comrades! What be's the "high net worth" DNA Chairman Andrew Wilson?
Back on July 5, 2012, Robert “Sandy” Sands, senior vice-president of external and governmental affairs at Baha Mar, said Bahamalanders are not “disciplined” enough to be able to gamble in casinos locally.... that while he supports regularizing number houses, he is not an advocate of Bahamalanders being allowed to gamble in casinos.... that he is a strong advocate of limited relaxation for Bahamalanders gambling in casinos. I believe the government should examine the opportunity for "high net worth for persons who can verify their ability to sustain gambling for limited periods like over a month or something like that".
Anyways, if they decide charge or fine the DNA Chairman, he can always take his net worth financials to court and theres no question he should asks "Sandy" be his character witness, before da Judge.
I seriously doubt the DNA Chairman, faces jail time?
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
So he gambled.. How much did he win?
The_Oracle 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
And this is the conundrum the PLP have created, a form of segregation. Bahamians can gamble over there, but not here. Or is it really we can still gamble no where? Asinine people in positions of authority beget asinine laws and rules, and Carnivals celebrating the sorry state of the country. Let them drink rum. Ain't no cake left.
Sickened 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
It's a good thing the Bahamas doesn't have public drinking fountains: one for visitors and one for Bahamians.
TalRussell 7 hours, 10 minutes ago
Comrades! The DNA Chairman admits to intentionally doing something that he should have known was illegal and could still result in a charge of illegal gambling which carries a fine of up to $5,000.
If found guilty, his conviction would be placed on his Police Record and could impede his obtaining a Visa to travel several countries.
The smart thing would be for Andrew to set a good citizen's example to quickly act by setting an example for the Youth of our nation that we all must abide by the laws of the land - even the ones we disagree with - Apologize and move on... This is not what Andrew wants to be remembered for as his best Paradise Island Nelson Mandela moment!
Naughtydread 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
And you see why our country is in the state it is currently. Our leaders are a bunch of low life degenerates who sweetheart and gamble like feigns, but put on their sheep costume for church on Sunday. Make an example of this fool, people gotta learn the hard way sometime!
justthefactsplease 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
So many of you "commenters" miss the REAL issue here. The REAL issue is that BAHAMIANS are NOT allowed to carry out an activity in THEIR country that others are permitted to. If that is not discrimination of the worse kind then what is. In case you have not realized...we are all second class citizens in our own country...SAD!!!
licks2 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
But did he do it to send a message. . or did he tried to "sneg" one lil game in. . .like he used to do long time[sic]. . .without yinna in mind. . .and he "get catch"! I believe he is cool if he did it to send a message. . .but "snegging in one lil game to win lil bit of money" ! Bran said he will discipline anyone of his officers if they go astray. . .watching and waiting for his moment!
licks2 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
The key word is "NOT" allowed. . .at present! I feel you. . .but his leader was all over the place one week ago saying that the seven did what they were allowed to do in constitution. . .they break no law. . .the law is the law[sic]. . .now the law is still the law. . .no matter how reprehensible for you or for me. . .the DNM leader said that law must always be held up and be carried out. . .the law is the law. . .he must act!
MassExodus 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
I can't stand it when black people get caught doing something illegal, and suggest they are targeted because they are black. YOU ARE DOING SOMETHING ILLEGAL YOU ASSHOLE. Using skin color as an excuse for everything is ignorant, immature, and just plain uncalled for. On top of this we have the government mentality that the law does not apply to him. Furthermore, what he suggests is nonsensical. Where is the violation in the constitution? Anyway, just another example as to why we are fu*ked as Bahamian voters. Our options are basically, which method of execution would we like as citizens?; lethal injection (fnm,) firing squad (plp,) or lethal injection (dna)
licks2 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Brand must now fire him. . .all his talk about doing the right thing. . .he now have a chairman that has clearly broke the law. . .Brand has to fire him of he himself resign. . .according to his reasoning last week when commenting on the FNM/UBP rebel seven case! Bran defining hour is here. . .put-up or shut-up! LBT and his chairman have decided our DNA problem for voters. . .he must act or be seen as a typical say one thing and do the next politician. . .end of story!
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Why worry about this fella gambling at Atlantis when we have had Perry and his thugs gambling with our collective livelihoods for 5 years????? ........... SMT
Time to vote the thugs out ............ gambling in the ghetto is killing Bahamians
goodbyebahamas 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Bahamians should be allowed to gamble anywhere in their homeland. The day you send these PLP Devils back to hell, will be the day I show you how to beat the casinos at french roulette every time. It's a game of math, the only game you have any chance at really winning in a casino. I have mastered it where I'm not even allowed in many casinos because of it. Anyone with a brain can be taught my method.
goodbyebahamas 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
But you can not be a gambler, gamblers don't know when to walk away. I am not a gambler, my passion is math. The more time you spend in a casino, the time you upper their odds. If you use my method, you have to have the lower to walk away and not get greedy; can you do that?
goodbyebahamas 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Power....not lower; f.....g computers!
sengli02 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
There are people being killed each day in Nasseu, and you are worried about gambling. What a poor excuse for leadership? Get a life.
sengli02 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Poor excuse for a leader.
Alex_Charles 10 minutes ago
We understand that the law is silly and many people dislike it. But doing what you did was asinine. But this is the Bahamas so logic and common sense doesn't apply.
Publius 2 minutes ago
What a surprise; a politician who doesn't expect to pay for their wrongdoing and believes the laws of the land do not apply to them. Who knew.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID