Dna Chairman: I Don’T Expect To Be Punished For Gambling In Atlantis

DEMOCRATIC National Alliance Chairman Andrew Wilson yesterday said although he remains steadfast in his recent assertions that he “ought not to accede to being discriminated against in my own country”, he will seek legal advice from his attorney before attempting to gamble in the Atlantis Casino in the future.

Mr Wilson, in an interview with The Tribune, said he does not anticipate any punitive action against him from the Gaming Board for an incident on Sunday, which reportedly saw him escorted out of the Paradise Island-based casino and subsequently asked by officials “not to come back.”

He added that he is “firm in my conviction” that this country’s Constitution “provides me with protection from discrimination and the pursuit of happiness”.

Although he did not directly confirm whether he would adhere to those warnings, Mr Wilson stressed that he has gambled in the Atlantis Casino at least once “every other month” for “well over a year” and that he is “known to the staff of the casino.”

According to reports in a local daily, Mr Wilson was escorted from the craps table at the casino on Sunday night after being approached by a Gaming Board representative who asked him to produce identification, which he refused.

The main reason he was escorted out of the casino was because the country’s laws allow for visitors to gamble legally in casinos while Bahamians and permanent residents cannot.

Mr Wilson told The Tribune that despite him being a regular patron in the casino, he was informed by officials that “someone said to them that I’m a Bahamian.”

“Basically they told me that you know that what you were doing is against the law, and at one point there was a question as to whether I would be able to keep my funds which were the chips that I had in my possession, that would have been about $1,200 at that time,” he said. “And I asserted my right to keep my funds. And so they escorted me to the cage where I was able to cash in my chips for which they paid me in US dollars and asked me not to come back.”

When asked if he would return to the casino to gamble, Mr Wilson said: “I’ll have to take advice from my attorney on that, but I am firm in my conviction that I ought not to accede to being discriminated against in my own country, and that the Constitution provides me with protection from discrimination and the pursuit of happiness.”

He added: “…I am not new to the Paradise Island casino. I have been going there, I would say for well over a year, on average every other month, once every other month or once per quarter. I am known to the staff of the casino. I gave them (funds) that they accepted and sold me the chips with which I played, and they did not have a problem with that. Certainly I was not gambling by myself.

“I saw some prominent persons that I recognised in the casino, and like I said the only thing that differentiated me from them was the complexion of my skin.”

In December 2015, a Bahamian caught playing blackjack in the Atlantis Casino was given probation by a magistrate after he pleaded guilty to illegal gambling.

Trevor Thompson, 21, of Sea Beach Estates, was faced with a fine of up to $5,000 for the illegal gambling charge.

In January 2013, a gambling referendum was held to determine if Bahamians supported the idea of regulating and taxing web shops and the creation of a national lottery. The question of allowing Bahamians to legally gamble in casinos was not put on the ballot.

Most voters said no to both questions on the ballot, although less than 50 per cent of the country’s registered voters showed up at the polls.

However, the Christie administration went ahead with the regulation of web shops in spite of the results of the referendum.