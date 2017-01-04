Us Warned: "Hands Off Our Beaches!"

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
A LOCAL environmentalist has said he will be the first to stop any tractor attempting to remove sand from this country to aid Florida beaches from erosion, as he called on government officials to condemn international news reports that the US has received approval to study bringing Bahamian sand to their beaches.
Joseph Darville, part of environmental group Save the Bays, called any move in this regard “morally reprehensible”.
He told The Tribune that the thought of such an agreement being fast tracked and signed-off on by the government without mention to the Bahamian people made him “ill”.
According to the Florida Sun Sentinel, the 2016 Water Resources Development Act, signed by US President Barack Obama last month, approved studies to be carried out to determine the feasibility of transporting sand from other countries and territories around the world to coastal cities in America that have been affected by erosion in recent years.
The Bahamas was named among the potential sources for sand.
There has been no confirmation on the study locally, but the story has been carried by several media entities in the US, which have mentioned the Bahamas as a potential sand source.
Mr Darville told The Tribune that these reports must be condemned by Bahamian officials, saying the country remains in need of “its own protection” from coastal erosion, and any move to “give away sand” would place the Bahamas in a position to “further destroy itself for porridge.”
“What the hell, if this is in fact the case, what was all the talk about in New York and Paris?”
Mr Darville was referring to two recent international addresses made by key representatives of the country to raise awareness of climate change and its effects on coastal communities.
Speaking at the 21st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations (UN) Convention on Climate Change in Paris, France, Prime Minister Perry Christie urged world leaders to adopt an “internationally legally binding agreement” that would “acknowledge and make provisions for the special circumstances” of small island development states (SIDS) and allow “for the flexibility needed to overcome limited human, financial and technical capacities.”
As such, Mr Christie implored the world’s nations to achieve the legally binding and universal agreement on climate change to “send a clear message to the world that we will fight for countries like The Bahamas to stay on the map into the next century.”
Mr Darville on Tuesday said he would be flabbergasted if the government would entertain any discussions about dredging sand in The Bahamas as a means to “protect someone else’s shoreline.”
He said: “We are basically at sea-level. If we venture down this road, 80 per cent of our islands will be under water by the end of the century.”
Mr Darville added: “Florida, they are being proactive. I hate to put it like this, they couldn’t care less what happens to our islands. After all, we are basically being touted to be a nation for sale.”
According to a Naples Daily News investigative piece published in 2016 through the Associated Press - “Shrinking Shores” - Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida have exhausted their deposits of available offshore sand, leaving only sand that is too far offshore to retrieve or is nestled among protected reefs or other underwater marine features.
The report went on to note that enough sand to last 50 years had been discovered, but beach project managers told the Daily News the sand is too dark and risks triggering sand wars with other coastal countries.
Project managers said Bahamian sand is the region’s best chance to end expensive and inefficient sand hauls from inland mines.
But a ban, backed by the US dredging industry, on spending federal money on beach projects that use foreign sand stood in the way. Coastal communities in the US can ill afford to forgo federal money for their beaches, the Daily News reported.
That ban was superseded by President Obama’s Water Resources Development Act.
Mr Darville added: “I am shocked to say the least. I am totally, unequivocally opposed to this and it is something I am going to march for on Majority Rule Day. No way will we allow this to happen.
“How in God’s name are we protecting our country? How is the government entertaining this? This is more reprehensible than what was being discussed with the Chinese with respect to fishing. We might as well say take the whole kit and caboodle. This is morally reprehensible.”
The Bahamas has undertaken several initiatives in recent years to offset and guard against erosion at beaches across the country.
To that end, several beaches in New Providence were realigned to prohibit extreme waves from moving in to shorelines, which hastened erosion. Montagu and Saunders Beach are the two most recent beaches to undergo such realignments.
Comments
Sickened 11 hours, 55 minutes ago
Speaking of the recent initiatives to guard against erosion, why aren't we continually pushing the sand on our beaches back down after the sand has been pushed up by waves or wind? In MANY other countries that rely on tourism, I have seen tractors and small back hoes 'grading' their beaches at least a couple of times per week. At Saunders beach and Sandy Port beach so much sand has built up near the walking paths and road. This needs to be constantly pushed back down toward the shoreline.
Islandboy242242 10 hours, 23 minutes ago
Sounds like Natural Dune Formation. If you push it back down you make it more susceptible to be sucked out in destructive waves. Problem is everyone has their picture perfect idea of a beach but its not what mother nature wants. You need seaweed, rocks, gravel, and dunes for a proper beach cycle.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/schools/gcsebitesize/geography/coasts/coastal_processes_rev2.shtml
sealice 10 hours, 24 minutes ago
the same reason no one picks up the trash - dey too fuqin lazy.....
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 41 minutes ago
here is a cause for good old Joe.now you know when the hotel put those rocks in the sea, shown in the picture he had nothing to say . They were put in three different places and that once beautiful beach is turing to rock. But you just go Joe.
Islandboy242242 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
Which beach is that pictured?
Baha10 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
If we have Sand and Florida is losing theirs, why on Earth would we give them our Sand, which is better, brighter and whiter than what they ever had, as we compete for the same Tourists that they do. All of a sudden instead of one of the only things we have going for us, namely the "quality" of our Beaches, it will be: "Have you seen the Beaches in Florida recently?" … "Just as good as The Bahamas!" and indeed, this would be a truthful statement if they comprise of "our" Sand!
birdiestrachan 7 hours ago
If there is an agreement to remove sand. It will not be taken off any beach . it will taken out of the ocean.
Islandboy242242 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
For the most part Florida has a drop-off further away from the beach than us. Previous beach restoration projects in FL I've seen, they suck the sand from offshore through pipes pulling it onto the beach. Since they have a shallow sloping bottom to the ocean, if they've run out of sand they are in trouble.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6hu4JZBl7U
Compare that to Paradise Island where 1/4 mile offshore the water is 600ft deep. We wouldn't be able to do the same as they do in FL.
Islandboy242242 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
Another one for ya. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zd_Tc0zwo8w
Think this is managed by the Army Core of Engineers or similar in the states.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
Let Florida use the dredging technology that UAE used to build 100 brand new islands ......... do not sell them our sand ........ we already give away our aragonite and salt for pennies a ton.
