Wake Up Over Crime

EDITOR, The Tribune.

CRIME? If the Prime Minister, his Minister for National Security and the Attorney General have not been listening to the police reports following a murder then God help us.

How many persons murdered were on the electronic bracelet - how many of the alleged shooters were on the bracelet system?

When the police says - the person was known to the police what do they mean?

Until the Bail Act is amended the Murder rate will not decrease - okay possibly constitutionally we cannot possibly create discrimination so for murder or offences involving a gun bail will be a cash bail of $250,000 period no exceptions.

The bracelet system should only be used for the petty crime as it was designed and not as the Judges have been using it.

As long as you have 300 persons charged with killing running around free you will not see a decrease in murder or offences using a gun.

Wake up Government.

AIRBnB and Home Away from Home - the letter writer Mr Raine seems not to understand that persons using these electronic online services are in breach of the existing law - you need a license to rent homes in this manner and you are liable to VAT at least and probably Resort Taxes.

AirBnB corporately are signing agreements to cover tax liabilities in cities and countries all over the place, so why can’t The Bahamas go after this legal tax revenue?

My last check Home Away from Home alone had more than the total amount of Bahama beds registered and Treasury not earning a dime.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

January 4, 2017.