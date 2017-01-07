Man Found Dead With "Blunt Injury" After Altercation Off Carmichael Road

A MAN is in custody assisting police with investigations after a man's lifeless body was found "with a blunt injury" near Golden Isles Road on Friday night.

Police report that shortly before 10pm, they responded to a report of an altercation between two men at the rear of a residence off Carmichael Road near Golden Isles Road. When officers arrived at the scene they found the lifeless body of a man with a blunt injury.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was involved in an altercation with another man that led to him being struck to the body with an object.

An adult male who later turned himself into the police is being questioned in connection with this incident.

It is the fourth homicide of the new year, according to The Tribune's records.