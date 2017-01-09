Baha Mar Hiring To Start Next Monday

By Neil Hartnell

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

BAHA Mar’s new owner will start the process to hire thousands of Bahamian workers on Monday of next week, as it targets April 21 for a first phase opening.

“I can confirm we will begin the recruitment and hiring process on January 16,” Robert Sands, Baha Mar’s senior vice-president of government and external affairs, told Tribune Business.

“Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) is dedicated to the success and timely opening of Baha Mar. Beginning on April 21, we’ll have a phased opening focusing on the casino hotel, the casino, the convention centre and the golf course.”

Mr Sands added that CTFE’s initial priority was to fill positions at the golf course, including its food and beverage operations, and the casino and casino hotel. Among the casino posts in the first wave will be shift managers and workers, slot operators, cashiers, cage operators, and certain security posts.

