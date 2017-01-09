Baha Mar Hiring To Start Next Monday

By Neil Hartnell
BAHA Mar’s new owner will start the process to hire thousands of Bahamian workers on Monday of next week, as it targets April 21 for a first phase opening.
“I can confirm we will begin the recruitment and hiring process on January 16,” Robert Sands, Baha Mar’s senior vice-president of government and external affairs, told Tribune Business.
“Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) is dedicated to the success and timely opening of Baha Mar. Beginning on April 21, we’ll have a phased opening focusing on the casino hotel, the casino, the convention centre and the golf course.”
Mr Sands added that CTFE’s initial priority was to fill positions at the golf course, including its food and beverage operations, and the casino and casino hotel. Among the casino posts in the first wave will be shift managers and workers, slot operators, cashiers, cage operators, and certain security posts.
Emac 12 hours, 48 minutes ago
Just in time for election huh...Then if the PLP wins, these same workers can be expected to be laid off, followed by Labourer Minister Gibson stating his usual surprise. Sigh...When will my people stop being so shallow and begin seeing these bread crumb moves.
TigerB 12 hours, 33 minutes ago
I would hope the Bahamian people don't feel that the government is doing them a favor by providing jobs, its is the role of the government to provide stability, it not a favor.
DillyTree 12 hours, 15 minutes ago
Election soon come! And the fools march on...
Are we really that gullible?
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 57 minutes ago
It is good for the Bahamas and for those who will find gainful employment never mind the politics..
realfreethinker 11 hours, 29 minutes ago
birdiestrachan,have you been summoned to appear on the "majority rule march", by your puppet master?
Reality_Check 11 hours, 44 minutes ago
And Bahamian taxpayers are on the hook for a sizable portion of the wages & salaries of the new Baha Mar employees hired under the terms of the very generous additional concessions granted by Crooked Christie to his fooking Red China friends!
banker 11 hours, 24 minutes ago
I'd like to know what positions are being filled? Construction?
MonkeeDoo 11 hours, 19 minutes ago
April 21st will be the hiring day and termination day will be immediately following the election in May/early June. The PLP KNOW the Bahamian people are gullible.
MonkeeDoo 11 hours, 12 minutes ago
realfreethinker: birdiestrachan will be giving out the T-shirts with Sir Milo in the pocket.
Sir Milo by MonkeeDoo
realfreethinker 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
lol
jackbnimble 10 hours, 52 minutes ago
There is nothing stable about this project. It's been wrecked with problems from day 1. Frankly I don't trust working there.
Cobalt 8 hours, 37 minutes ago
Just another "ham and turkey" election stunt. Perry Christie and his PLP really believe all Bahamians are stupid.
Well_mudda_take_sic 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
They don't just think we're stupid - they know we're stupid. Just look at where we are today!
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
Whoever would have thought back in January 2012 that Bahamar would have been used as the PLP trump card for the 2017 election!!!!!!! .................. smdh
islandlad 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Can somebody PLEASE explain to me how Sandy Sands is back in this project??? He is a waste of time and has no skills, that title he has is BS and is a token hire to fill senior Bahamian positions as a matter of course. Please trust me when I tell you I've worked with this man on Baha Mar and he does nothing but deflect responsibility and offers no redeeming value to the hotel and casino business. He is an enept fool who just serves as a middle man.
